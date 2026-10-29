Agency watchdog identified 116 sensitive files open to every GSA Google Drive user

Report faults GSA’s data loss prevention tool and its sharing controls

GSA’s CIO agreed with the inspector general’s recommendations

Every user of the General Services Administration’s Google Drive, contractors included, could open 116 files holding controlled unclassified information, or CUI, the agency’s Office of Inspector General said in a report released Tuesday.

What Did the Audit Find in Google Drive?

The audit was a limited search of the drive. It turned up 116 files shared with every GSA user, including people with no business need to see them. GSA management estimates that employees and contractors store 2.5 million documents there. More than half of the 116 held building security information, and five held personal data, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Among the building security records were Washington, D.C., site plans covering entrances and screening areas, a progressive collapse analysis and floor plans marking spaces such as judges’ chambers. Social Security numbers, birth dates, phone numbers and addresses turned up in other files, as did vendor proposals with technical and pricing detail.

The report warned that exposed personal data can lead to identity theft and financial loss for those affected. It also said the exposures leave GSA open to reputational risk and potential litigation.

Why Did GSA Miss the Exposed Files?

The report points to the agency’s data loss prevention tool, a third-party application meant to spot and stop CUI exposure. As of September, GSA had spent $7.8 million on it, and the tool did not flag about a third of the files even though they carried an “official use only” marking or a variant.

Most of the gaps involve the tool’s search terms. GSA had not fully completed its yearly reviews of them, left out many terms from its own CUI guidance, and the tool still missed documents containing terms it did carry. GSA also did not use an optical character recognition feature, did not know the tool skips files over 15 megabytes and kept no record of its program decisions.

GSA could not show it fully completed a yearly review in any year from 2015 through 2024, and records for five of those years are missing. The staff who ran the reviews have since left the agency.

The report also found no approval step for sharing sensitive files and no standard naming scheme that would help flag them.

What Did the Inspector General Recommend?

The report’s seven recommendations go to GSA’s chief information officer, who is currently David Shive. They fall into three groups:

Cleanup: restrict the 116 files to users with a lawful government purpose, find and restrict other exposed files, and notify affected individuals under GSA’s breach notification policy

Prevention: add an approval step for sharing CUI, create a naming convention for such files and update guidance and training

Tool management: review and document the search terms each year, add terms from CUI guidance, evaluate the character recognition feature and find exposed files larger than 15 megabytes

How Did GSA Respond?

Shive agreed with the recommendations. He wrote:

“Please note that GSA IT’s review determined that the identified documents were not exposed externally, and that, based on file access reviews and user interviews, there was no indication of malicious intent.”

Shive also said GSA IT took corrective actions while the audit was under way, including updating policies and procedures.

What Did Earlier Audits Find?

The April 2025 review found a vendor’s full bank account and wire transfer details, safety surveys with detailed blueprints and a Washington, D.C., site development plan in the same drive. The office’s warnings go back to August 2014, when it said GSA was not safeguarding data on child care centers, courthouses, water sources and building systems. Follow-up reports ran through 2017.

The latest audit was on the office’s fiscal 2025 plan and covered March to December 2025.