The General Services Administration and Perplexity have signed an agreement to make the latter’s enterprise-grade artificial intelligence research and drafting platform available to federal agencies.

GSA said Wednesday the OneGov agreement allows agencies to acquire Perplexity Enterprise Pro for Government at a discounted price.

“Access to cutting-edge AI models is essential for integrating AI into federal government operations and modernizing inefficient processes, aligning with the White House’s AI Action Plan,” said Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service.

“This OneGov agreement, directly with Perplexity, offers the federal government an additional pathway to leverage the transformative advantages of AI,” added Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient.

What Are the Terms of the GSA-Perplexity OneGov Agreement?

The OneGov agreement makes Perplexity Enterprise Pro for Government available for $0.25 per agency for 18 months through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule.

Perplexity’s platform provides real-time, sourced responses and can optionally integrate with agency systems such as SharePoint, Outlook and OneDrive. It supports OpenAI, Perplexity, Anthropic and other AI models, ensuring that responses are grounded in verifiable sources.

“Accurate AI serves America. We’re proud to support President Trump’s AI Action Plan by giving federal employees cited, verifiable answers across every major AI model, arming public servants to make highly informed decisions that serve the American people,” said Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity.

The Perplexity platform’s direct availability to federal agencies was facilitated through the FedRAMP 20x pilot, which seeks to accelerate authorization for AI and cloud services.