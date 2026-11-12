Vendors have until Dec. 7 to respond to the GSA notice

The notice cites executive orders and OMB memos tied to the PQC transition

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The General Services Administration has asked industry for information on commercial products and services that can support federal agencies’ transition to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC.

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GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service posted the request for information on Monday and set a Dec. 7 deadline for submissions.

GSA said widely used public key algorithms, such as RSA, will be exposed once a cryptanalytically relevant quantum computer becomes available. Agencies must flag at-risk systems and move them, in order of priority, to post-quantum algorithms approved by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

What Is the NIST Cryptographic Module Validation Program?

The Cryptographic Module Validation Program is a joint initiative of NIST and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security that confirms whether cryptographic modules meet the security standards in Federal Information Processing Standards, or FIPS, 140-2 and 140-3. Independent laboratories accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program test each module, and the program reviews the lab findings before granting validation.

Validated modules stay on the program’s active list for five years, and federal agencies use that list as a security benchmark when buying equipment that contains cryptography.

The RFI notes that agencies must use validated algorithms and modules whenever cryptography protects federal information or systems. GSA said unvalidated cryptography offers no validated protection in those cases.

What Does the GSA RFI Seek?

Through the RFI, GSA wants to learn about companies’ capabilities and whether their commercial offerings support, or will support, NIST-approved PQC standards. The agency also asked respondents to describe their products’ validation status, implementation maturity, interoperability, operational effects, migration assistance and how agencies can buy them.

GSA listed several standards and policies that relate to the effort, including FIPS 203, 204 and 205, Executive Order 14412 on protecting the nation from advanced cryptographic attacks and Office of Management and Budget Memorandum M-26-15 on carrying out the PQC migration. Guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, on product categories that use PQC standards also appears on the list.

The agency said it is collecting the information for market research, does not expect to assign tasks under the RFI and has not committed to a future solicitation. Vendors that choose not to respond remain eligible to compete if a solicitation follows.

How Is the Government Engaging Industry on PQC?

GSA’s market research comes as agencies move to adopt quantum-resistant capabilities ahead of federal migration deadlines. A June executive order directed agencies to accelerate the transition to PQC and develop plans for their high-value assets and high-impact systems. GSA has since begun updating its federal identity architecture to support quantum-resistant algorithms.

Other agencies are also turning to industry. The Department of War has sought information on software-only encryption capabilities to support its PQC transition. The National Security Agency, CISA and the Australian Signals Directorate issued joint guidance on questions to ask vendors about their PQC readiness.

On the commercial side, Carahsoft has added QuSecure’s PQC offerings to its GSA Schedule contract and agreed to offer IonQ’s quantum platform to government agencies.