The AI INSIGHT Act would set rules for securing AI agents on federal civilian systems

The BRIDGE AI Act would create a CISA pilot to recruit AI experts

The 2027 Artificial Intelligence Summit will explore developments in AI

House Republicans have introduced four bills aimed at helping the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency address artificial intelligence-driven cyber threats to federal networks and critical infrastructure.

The House Committee on Homeland Security said Wednesday the measures focus on three areas: protecting AI agents that run on federal networks, building up AI expertise at CISA and drawing on lessons from earlier cyber intrusions to get ahead of AI-enabled attacks.

Federal agencies continue to explore how artificial intelligence can support their missions and shape government operations. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss developments in AI and its growing role in the federal sector. Register today .

What Are the Four AI Cybersecurity Bills?

Under the ROOT CAUSE Act, introduced by Rep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, CISA would house a new National Cyber and AI Investigations Board. The board would look into major cyber incidents, among them attacks linked to cyber terrorism or AI, determine what caused them and suggest ways to keep them from recurring. It would have no power to regulate or enforce rules, and no one would face civil or criminal liability based on its findings. The bill would also require a majority vote before the board opens an investigation, along with published selection criteria and regular congressional oversight. Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., is co-sponsoring the measure.

Rep. Matt Van Epps, R-Tenn., is behind the AI INSIGHT Act, which targets AI agents running on federal civilian systems. CISA would back agencies with guidance, technical help and operational assistance. Van Epps said agencies would be able to see which agents are on their networks, restrict each one to the access its job requires, watch what it does and shut it off if necessary. He described every such agent as “a new potential target for adversaries.”

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee Chairman Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced the SECURE IT Act. It would write into law DHS’ existing role as Sector Risk Management Agency for IT, a responsibility the department would carry out through CISA. Ogles pointed to the recent worldwide Outlook outage as a sign of how much the country depends on shared technology infrastructure. Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., is an original co-sponsor.

Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif., proposed the BRIDGE AI Act, under which CISA would pilot a program to bring in AI and emerging technology specialists from national labs, federally funded research and development centers, universities and private companies.

What Else Has the Committee Done on AI Security?

In April, Garbarino and Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., opened a joint probe into the spread of Chinese-developed AI models. Investigators are weighing whether putting those systems into U.S. products and services poses risks to critical infrastructure, data security or cybersecurity.

A month later, Anthropic showed committee members a live demonstration of Mythos, one of the first for Congress, to illustrate how advanced AI can uncover software flaws. Witnesses from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Corridor Security, the Frontier Model Forum and Google Threat Intelligence then testified at a June hearing held by the cybersecurity subcommittee.

Garbarino said the bills support the administration’s efforts on AI security. “Now is the time to ensure America leads in AI,” he said.

How Is CISA Responding to AI-Enabled Threats?

In June, CISA ordered federal civilian agencies to prioritize vulnerability patching by risk under Binding Operational Directive 26-04. CISA said AI is shortening the time between a patch’s release and its exploitation.

The directive implements priorities from a June executive order that directed DHS, acting through CISA, to issue binding directives prioritizing the cyber defense of civilian federal systems. The order also called for CISA to create or expand programs for AI-enabled defensive tools.