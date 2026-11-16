National Laboratory of the Rockies and Oak Ridge National Laboratory co-lead the effort

Launch input will feed an economic analysis, a supply chain gap assessment and a DOE road map

Most critical materials in old electronics are not recovered in the U.S. today, INL said

Idaho National Laboratory will helm the Accelerator for Supply Chain, Economy and National Development, or ASCEND, a Department of Energy-funded effort to extract cobalt, rare earth elements and other critical materials from discarded electronics, the laboratory said Thursday. At a launch event hosted by Momentum Technologies at its recycling facility, industry representatives, investors and national laboratory experts gathered to discuss priorities for future DOE investments.

What Is the ASCEND Initiative?

The initiative will evaluate weaknesses in the U.S. critical materials supply chain and identify areas for domestic development. Its findings will help shape federal investment priorities for recovering and recycling discarded electronics, including laptops, phones and hard drives. Participants include industry representatives, investors and technical experts from the national laboratories.

Two other national laboratories, the National Laboratory of the Rockies and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, share leadership of the effort with INL. Funding runs through the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office within DOE’s Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation.

What Happened at the ASCEND Launch?

The event included a tour of Momentum’s facilities, followed by roundtable sessions examining commercialization prospects, financing concerns, technical limitations and vulnerabilities in the domestic supply chain. Participants came from processing, refining, manufacturing, electronics handling, investment, government and the national laboratories.

Contributions from the gathering will support three planned outputs: an assessment of project economics, an examination of domestic supply chain deficiencies and a DOE road map outlining potential investments and technical assistance.

Momentum, based in Carrollton, Texas, processes critical minerals. The company’s Membrane Solvent Extraction technology, developed with DOE and ORNL, can separate rare earth elements and battery materials from mined ore, mining byproducts and recycled materials.

Why Does ASCEND Target Old Electronics?

INL said the U.S. has deposits of nearly every critical material, but domestic mining and processing operations remain insufficient to satisfy increasing demand. Discarded hard drives, computers and medical devices contain many of the resources, although most currently end up unrecovered in the domestic recycling system.

INL also pointed to the concentration of extraction and processing operations outside the country, particularly in China. Dependence on overseas sources could leave U.S. industries exposed to supply interruptions, with potential consequences for economic competitiveness and national security.

What Did Laboratory and Industry Leaders Say About ASCEND?

Shannon Bragg-Sitton, associate laboratory director for Energy and Environment Science and Technology at INL, described the role of the initiative.

“Technology alone won’t improve recycling rates,” Bragg-Sitton said. “Progress depends on aligning stakeholders, policies, markets and infrastructure. ASCEND creates a forum for that alignment and can help organizations work through the complexity, accelerate collaboration and strengthen the e-recycling value chain.”

Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum, commented on the launch.

“Modern life runs on critical minerals,” Konduru said. “Phones, medical devices, electric vehicles and defense systems all need them. Only a fraction of critical minerals are recycled today. We’re giving new life to yesterday’s batteries and magnets to help the United States get the minerals it needs. We’re excited about the ASCEND collaboration because ideas from its launch will help us inform the U.S. Department of Energy by weighing costs, pinpointing gaps and recommending next steps.”

What Other DOE Critical Minerals Work Was Announced in 2026?

Two other DOE efforts in 2026 also centered on critical minerals.

In January, the National Energy Technology Laboratory launched ClaiMM, a digital research environment that models how critical minerals travel from extraction to final supply. The laboratory said the platform is meant to ease fragmented minerals research by bringing data, analytics and modeling together.

In June, the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E, set aside $72 million for early-stage projects on domestic magnet production and critical minerals supply chains. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology received $3.1 million for sensing technology that maps rare earth elements, and the University of Houston received $2.8 million to develop permanent magnets with artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.