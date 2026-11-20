First XR module teaches soldiers to troubleshoot diesel generators using a digital replica

Program aims to lower in-person training costs, prepare operators for future microreactors

Instructors say virtual training keeps curriculum on track amid funding uncertainty

Idaho National Laboratory has tested extended reality training with the U.S. Army Prime Power School, giving soldiers a virtual space to practice maintaining power generation equipment before they work on the real hardware, the lab said Thursday.

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The pilot project explored whether extended reality, or XR, headsets could offer a more realistic and efficient way to learn complex systems than the manuals and slide presentations that have long anchored Army instruction. XR blends virtual and augmented reality tools to produce interactive training environments that respond to a student’s actions.

The Prime Power School prepares soldiers to run and maintain the Army’s power generation systems. Its curriculum is also expected to expand to cover future nuclear and microreactor technology, raising the stakes for training that is both realistic and affordable.

“This collaboration and pilot program will provide important data as we bring extended reality and digital twin technology into the classroom for the next generation of nuclear reactor operators,” said Porter Zohner, an INL modeling and simulation expert who worked on the project. “Training on these complex systems is only getting more important. We anticipate these technologies will provide a better training experience than relying solely on PowerPoint presentations and make the in-person training less costly.”

How Does the Training Work?

The laboratory’s first module focused on a diesel generator system, a skill every student at the school must master. INL researchers created a digital model of the generator from scratch.

Through interactive lessons, students learned to interpret the generator’s system displays and work through diagnostic and troubleshooting steps one at a time. The immersive setting let them apply what they learned in class to realistic scenarios without any risk to people or equipment.

Students responded favorably to the format.

“This is exactly how training should be today,” said Sgt. Jarek Mick, a Prime Power School student. “We grew up with this kind of tech, so instead of staring at manuals and PowerPoint presentations, we’re virtually inside the engine. It makes learning these systems totally intuitive and, honestly, a lot of fun.”

Instructors also credited the laboratory with turning their early concepts into a working product.

“Collaborating with INL on this project has been a seamless, outstanding partnership,” said senior instructor Sgt. 1st Class Chandler Giles. “They were able to take our initial thoughts and ideas, visualize them, and translate them into a highly effective XR training program for our students. Working hand in hand with INL has revolutionized how our operators train and interact with these critical engine systems.”

Why Does the Army Need Virtual Training?

The pilot was designed to show what XR can add to Army instruction. According to INL, it demonstrated that the technology can close knowledge gaps and serve as a cost-effective way to train the soldiers responsible for the service branch’s power generation equipment.

Virtual training can also keep courses running when physical equipment or parts are hard to come by.

“This style of training is invaluable, especially in times of political uncertainty, which can lead to funding issues,” said instructor Staff Sgt. William Poseno. “Being able to perform the same training within a virtual environment that very closely emulates real operations, during times when physical resources cannot be procured, ensures we can continue the mission and training with little to no degradation or compromise to the curriculum.”

The need for affordable, lifelike training is expected to grow as the military weighs small modular reactors and microreactors to meet its energy demands. The Army has shortlisted bases for microreactor power plants under its Janus Program, while INL has taken delivery of fuel for Project Pele, a mobile microreactor it expects to begin testing by early 2027.

The laboratory said simulations like the generator module better prepare students for real-world situations involving both today’s energy systems and those still to come, and the partnership has opened new avenues for training innovation across the Army’s power workforce.