The bipartisan bill seeks to cut VA partnership delays

VHA office could sign deals worth up to $10M under the bill

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Reps. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., and Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, have introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to use other transaction agreements and advance purchase guarantees to move new medical technologies and treatments to veterans faster.

The Innovation for VA Technology and Entrepreneurship Act, or INNOVATE Act, would set up an Office of Innovation within the Veterans Health Administration and give it a dedicated funding account, according to McGarvey’s office. VA runs the country’s biggest integrated health network and cares for over 9 million veterans, yet it can take months or years to finalize agreements with outside developers, the office noted.

The American Legion, AMVETS, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and Wounded Warrior Project have endorsed the measure.

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What Contracting Tools Would the INNOVATE Act Give VA?

The bill would let the under secretary for health enter into transactions that fall outside standard contracts, grants and cooperative agreements, capped at $10 million each, including options. Larger awards would require a written justification from VA’s senior procurement executive, sent to the House and Senate veterans’ affairs committees within 30 days. Participants must be U.S.-based and free of foreign adversary ownership or control.

The bill’s findings note that NASA, the Department of War, the Department of Homeland Security and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health have used similar authorities, as did Operation Warp Speed.

VA also could agree in advance to buy, at a fixed price, a technology or service that addresses an unmet need in veteran care. The sponsors said the arrangements would help the department lock in lower costs and gain early use of products it co-develops with industry.

How Would the VHA Office of Innovation Operate?

The office would be designated a federal laboratory and led by an assistant under secretary for health for innovation reporting directly to the under secretary for health. The sponsors said it would be able to recruit clinical and technical specialists quickly and on a competitive basis to build tools the commercial market has not yet produced for veterans.

The office would track annual metrics, including reductions in contracting time, cost savings and the number of pilots scaled across the system, and report results to Congress and on a public website. Nonprofit research corporations affiliated with VA medical centers could take part in innovation projects and keep royalties or licensing income from resulting inventions. VA would have 120 days after enactment to implement the changes.

What Role Would Veteran-Owned Small Businesses Play?

Where practicable, the transactions would be open to small businesses, including those owned by veterans and service-disabled veterans. The bill directs VA to focus the authority on expanding rural healthcare access and on mental health, behavioral health and suicide prevention services.

“Innovative treatments shouldn’t be held up by years of red tape before they reach the veterans who need them,” Luttrell said.

McGarvey compared the proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s role at the Pentagon, saying the measure would give VA the flexibility to find new treatments as veterans’ needs change.

How Would the Innovation Flexibility Account Be Funded and Overseen?

The account could draw money from existing VA appropriations and from approved outside sources such as universities, nonprofits, veterans service organizations and private companies. It could not accept funds from foreign governments or use money appropriated for direct veteran care, and deposits would remain available for five years. The VA inspector general would audit the account every two years, and the Government Accountability Office would review the other transactions on the same schedule. The under secretary would also file quarterly transaction reports and screen each project for conflicts of interest.

How Does the Bill Fit With Other VHA Changes?

The proposal follows VA’s December 2025 plan to restructure VHA management to reduce bureaucracy, a change the department said would roll out over 18 to 24 months. In January, VA said it would spend $4.8 billion in fiscal year 2026 to repair and modernize health facilities , the largest single-year outlay under its Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Oversight bodies have continued to flag weaknesses. GAO added VA healthcare to its High-Risk List in 2015 and in December 2024 issued four recommendations to strengthen VHA oversight . In July, the VA Office of Inspector General reported security and access control gaps in the Patient Advocate Tracking System-Replacement.