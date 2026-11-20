Under proposed bill, agencies would assess IT contracting officer and COR staffing and skills gaps every year

Workforce plans would rest on data on the quantity and complexity of individual workloads

OMB would report agency plans and progress to Congress, while OPM backs hiring and training

Rep. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. , have introduced the IT Acquisition Readiness Act , a bicameral legislation directing major federal agencies to measure staffing and skills shortfalls among the personnel who buy and oversee information technology contracts, then close those gaps through workforce plans grounded in workload data.

Unveiled Tuesday by Walkinshaw, the proposed legislation covers contracting officers whose primary portfolio is IT procurement. Its coverage also includes the contracting officer’s representatives those officers designate to handle technical or administrative duties on IT contracts, according to the House bill text.

What Would the IT Acquisition Readiness Act Require of Federal Agencies?

Under the bill, the head of each covered agency would have one year after enactment to complete a first assessment of its IT contracting workforce, with new reviews due every year afterward. Each review would compare current headcount against the levels needed to meet the agency’s IT buying demands and pinpoint missing skills and competencies. Agencies would then build and carry out a staffing and development plan with recruitment, training and retention strategies, including ways automation and modernized contract writing and workflow systems could ease paperwork for acquisition personnel. The measure applies to agencies listed in section 901(b) of title 31 of the U.S. Code, the group covered by the Chief Financial Officers Act.

Why Does Workload Data Matter for IT Contracting Staff?

Agencies would have to base their plans on quality workload information that captures both how many assignments individual employees carry and how complex those assignments are. Walkinshaw said contract counts alone can hide large differences in effort. “Buying laptops and replacing a legacy system an agency relies on every day can each count as one contract, but they can require very different amounts of time and expertise,” the congressman said. Warner said agencies frequently do not have the information or planning required to invest properly in acquisition staff handling growingly complex IT contracts, adding that weak workforce planning can delay critical projects and drive up costs.

How Did GAO’s Review of SSA Inform the Bill?

The sponsors cited a Government Accountability Office review of the Social Security Administration , released in 2025, as evidence of the problem. GAO found that SSA could not reliably determine how many IT contracting employees it needed because its workload data fell short, and that the agency had no training plan capable of closing known skills gaps. The watchdog also reported that SSA had not updated its training plan since 2019 and issued three recommendations, including that the commissioner ensure the agency’s senior procurement executive assesses and documents staffing needs using quality workload data. The lawmakers said other agencies face similar shortfalls, particularly after experienced IT acquisition employees left government amid broad federal workforce reductions.

What Roles Would OPM and OMB Play?

If the bill were enacted, agencies would send their assessments and plans to the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget. The OPM director would support workforce development efforts tied to skills, training, recruitment and retention. The OMB director would coordinate implementation across government and deliver an annual report to Congress on the plans agencies submit and their progress in executing them.

How Have Industry Groups Responded to the Legislation?