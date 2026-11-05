Jennifer Hill previously served as CFO of Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Her stated FAS priorities are smarter buying, faster acquisition and fraud reduction

Cushman & Wakefield executive Mark Weiss will manage GSA’s 8,500-asset real estate portfolio

The General Services Administration has appointed Jennifer Hill, a financial services veteran who has advised agency leadership since February, as commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service .

GSA also announced Wednesday that Mark Weiss, executive vice chairman at Cushman & Wakefield, will serve as commissioner of the Public Buildings Service.

GSA Administrator Edward Forst said both appointees have shown disciplined execution and results-focused leadership that will reinforce GSA’s acquisition and real estate operations.

What Will Jennifer Hill Oversee at FAS?

As commissioner, Hill will direct GSA’s acquisition and shared services arm, which handles a business volume exceeding $125 billion spread across roughly 16,000 companies. FAS supports upward of 80 agencies with fleet, travel, charge card, technology and procurement offerings.

Hill said she plans to carry out Forst’s acquisition agenda, which she described as an effort to “buy smarter, move faster, and reduce fraud.” She added that her team will emphasize efficiency and responsible management of taxpayer funds in support of the Trump-Vance administration’s goals.

GSA has broadened its anti-fraud work in 2026. In May, the agency joined the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud to provide analytical and investigative support. In October, the Small Business Administration asked GSA to examine contracts awarded to 689 former 8(a) program participants removed over eligibility issues.

Who Is Jennifer Hill?

Hill earlier came to GSA as an adviser to Forst. In that capacity, she worked with FAS leaders on consolidating procurement, simplifying acquisition processes and applying the government’s buying power more strategically.

Her private sector career spans three decades at firms including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, with assignments in risk, leveraged finance, investment banking and the executive office. She was chief financial officer of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the bank’s wholesale and wealth management business.

For the past 10 years, Hill has advised financial services companies in brokerage, banking, specialized lending and asset management. She has also held board seats at public and private companies, serving as chairman and as chair overseeing audit, risk and governance.

How Does Hill’s Appointment Fit Into GSA’s Recent Leadership Changes?

The appointment gives FAS a permanent leader after FAS Deputy Commissioner Laura Stanton was named acting commissioner following the exit of Josh Gruenbaum, a previous Wash100 awardee. During Gruenbaum’s tenure, the service established the Office of Centralized Acquisition Services and expanded OneGov enterprise agreements with major technology providers.

Hill’s selection adds to a series of GSA leadership moves in 2026. Forst named Michael Lynch deputy administrator in January, and Federal CIO Gregory Barbaccia took on the role of acting Technology Transformation Services director , later overseeing the launch of the 2026 Presidential Innovation Fellows cohort . In August, Treasury CIO Sam Corcos assumed three acting GSA positions , including FAS deputy commissioner.

Who Is Mark Weiss?

Weiss has worked in commercial real estate for 42 years, advising clients in sectors such as healthcare, law, finance, technology and manufacturing. The Real Estate Board of New York has given him its Most Ingenious Deal of the Year award five times, and he has received comparable honors in New Jersey and on Long Island.

Weiss said PBS will continue to pursue administration priorities while providing agencies with cost-effective, mission-ready workspaces and preserving the integrity of federal property holdings.

What Does the Public Buildings Service Manage?

PBS functions as the government’s chief property manager, with roughly 8,500 owned and leased assets covering nearly 360 million square feet. Its holdings include courthouses, office buildings, land ports of entry and historic properties.

GSA said it is leading a coalition of cabinet agencies seeking full Federal Buildings Fund access and a higher prospectus threshold, from $4.109 million to $75 million, to address nearly $50 billion in delinquent maintenance.