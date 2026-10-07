The DOW’s JIATF 401 has selected four laser and microwave systems for a counter-drone pilot

The pilot, required by the annual defense policy law, will measure performance, cost and what it takes to sustain the systems

A December shoot-off at Dugway Proving Ground will assess more directed-energy options

The Department of War’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF 401, has chosen four high-energy laser and high-powered microwave weapon systems from AeroVironment , Epirus , Kord and Boeing . The systems will go into a pilot program to test directed energy against drone threats to the U.S. homeland.

In the selections’ announcement Monday, the DOW described the pilot as the next step toward wider operational use of the technology for domestic defense.

Which Directed-Energy Systems Did JIATF 401 Select?

The four systems chosen are:

AeroVironment’s palletized high-energy laser

Epirus’ Leonidas high-powered microwave

Kord’s Firefly high-energy laser

Boeing’s compact laser weapon system

The department said the four are the first capabilities design picked for the effort and that it will keep reviewing other technologies.

What Will the Counter-Drone Pilot Program Evaluate?

The fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act requires the pilot. It will produce real-time performance data to shape requirements, cost estimates and best practices. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401, said testing in operational conditions will show how to integrate and sustain the weapons as part of layered defenses against drones.

“There is no silver bullet, or one size fits all solution to countering the threat of drones,” Ross said. He described directed energy as a scalable option for commanders that works alongside current counter-UAS tools.

The task force is running the pilot with U.S. Northern Command, the military services and the Federal Aviation Administration. Earlier this year, the FAA assessed safety risks at a live-fire laser demonstration at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It concluded that the system posed little danger to the national airspace and set up a framework for ongoing coordination.

How Does the Pilot Fit into DOW’s Broader Counter-Drone Push?

The selections follow two recent task force contract actions:

September : JIATF 401 issued 10 counter-drone indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a combined $4.15 billion ceiling. The contracts support Domestic Shield, an effort to protect priority U.S. defense sites.

JIATF 401 issued with a combined $4.15 billion ceiling. The contracts support Domestic Shield, an effort to protect priority U.S. defense sites. May: Perennial Autonomy received a potential $500 million contract for low-cost drone interceptors.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, recently unveiled the FORTRESS America initiative , which also calls for shielding bases from drone attacks.

In December, the DOW will hold a directed-energy shoot-off at Dugway Proving Ground. It will evaluate more laser and microwave systems for possible future fielding.