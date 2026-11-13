Brig. Gen. Matt Ross urged threat-based counter-drone requirements

JIATF-401 replaced the Joint Counter-sUAS Office

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Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of Joint Interagency Task Force 401, said JIATF-401 has turned to the intelligence community for authoritative assessments of drone threats at home and abroad, DefenseScoop reported Thursday.

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What Did Ross Say About Working With the IC?

“As an interagency task force, we’ve actually tapped into the entire Intelligence Community,” Ross said during a forum Monday in Maryland. He did not elaborate on the partnership.

The brigadier general noted that JIATF-401 is working to define requirements with greater specificity across military and government organizations. He urged defense, federal and law enforcement officials to identify their specific threats and protection needs before purchasing or fielding commercial counter-drone assets, adding that this information helps providers build tools that address real-world threats.

What Is JIATF-401?

JIATF-401 is a Pentagon-led task force that synchronizes counter-drone initiatives, policies and procurements across the Department of War and with interagency partners. The second Trump administration established the task force in 2025 to accelerate the delivery of counter-small unmanned aircraft systems to warfighters.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, directed the secretary of the Army to stand up JIATF-401, which replaced the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office and reports directly to the deputy secretary of war. The task force serves as the supported organization for the department’s counter-drone forensics, exploitation and replication efforts.

The JIATF-401 director holds procurement and acquisition authority, decides whether to adopt service-specific counter-drone capabilities and can approve up to $50 million in funding for each counter-drone effort.

How Is JIATF-401 Expanding Its Threat Intelligence Efforts?

The move to tap the IC builds on JIATF-401’s efforts to sharpen its understanding of drone threats. The Department of War recently awarded DroneSec a contract to provide the task force with intelligence and threat analysis on adversary unmanned systems, including the networks adversaries use to acquire drone technologies and the methods they use to build and employ armed drones.

In September, JIATF-401 signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Nuclear Security Administration establishing a framework for sharing information on counter-UAS efforts. In July, the task force published a handbook that establishes common terminology for drone threats and captures lessons from operations in the Middle East and Europe.

Under its Domestic Shield initiative, JIATF-401 prioritizes locations by threat, vulnerability, criticality and mission requirements. The task force recently awarded 10 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a combined ceiling of $4.15 billion to support the effort. In October, JIATF-401 selected four high-energy laser and high-powered microwave systems from AeroVironment, Epirus, Kord and Boeing for a directed-energy pilot program.