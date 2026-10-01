John Skillman will succeed Adm. James Kilby as vice chief of naval operations if confirmed

Skillman currently serves as the Navy’s N8, overseeing integration of capabilities and resources

He previously commanded USS New Orleans, USS Ponce and USS San Antonio

President Donald Trump has nominated Vice Adm. John “Brad” Skillman for appointment as vice chief of naval operations , the Navy’s second-highest-ranking officer, and to the rank of admiral .

According to a congressional notice, the Senate received the nomination Tuesday and referred it to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

If confirmed, Skillman would succeed Adm. James Kilby , who has served as vice chief since January 2024.

What Is Skillman’s Current Navy Role?

Skillman serves as deputy chief of naval operations for integration of capabilities and resources, or N8, at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. The nomination comes as the Navy pursues programs involving artificial intelligence, data, communications networks, and robotic and autonomous systems. The service is also prioritizing the Collaborative Combat Aircraft and the F/A-XX fighter programs.

What Is Skillman’s Military Background?

Skillman is a career surface warfare officer whose sea assignments included USS Josephus Daniels, USS Belleau Wood, USS Nashville and USS Gunston Hall, as well as Amphibious Squadrons 8 and 4.

He was the commissioning commanding officer of USS New Orleans and also commanded USS Ponce and USS San Antonio. His major command was Amphibious Squadron 4.

As a flag officer, Skillman served as deputy commander and chief of staff at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Joint Warfare Centre, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 2, director of enterprise support at MyNavyHR and director of the programming division, N80, in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

Vice Adm. Skillman speaks at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 26. Photo: Executive Mosaic

What Are Some of Brad Skillman’s Speaking Engagements?

Skillman is a repeat guest speaker at events from Potomac Officers Club, the nation’s leading GovCon events and networking organization. He was a keynote speaker at the organization’s 2025 Navy Summit and its record-breaking 2026 Navy Summit.

For more informative and networking-rich GovCon conferences, check out POC’s upcoming slate of technology-focused events.