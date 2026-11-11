Gary Roughead, a board member since 2015, replaces Heather Miller, who chaired the panel for five years

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Fenzel and ex-NRO Director Christopher Scolese, a five-time Wash100 awardee, have joined the board

Former national security adviser Stephen Hadley left the board June 30 after 15 years of service

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has elevated retired Adm. Gary Roughead to chair its board of managers, one of several leadership and membership changes the lab disclosed Monday.

Roughead, the Navy’s senior uniformed leader between 2007 and 2011 and a board member since 2015, takes over from Heather Miller, who had chaired the panel since 2021.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Fenzel and Christopher Scolese, who headed the National Reconnaissance Office until this past summer, have also joined the board. Former national security adviser Stephen Hadley ended his 15-year run on the panel June 30.

“Gary’s distinguished record of forward-thinking, principled leadership and his extraordinary experience will be invaluable as APL continues to deliver capabilities that strengthen our nation’s security,” said APL Director Dave Van Wie .

Who Is Gary Roughead?

Roughead’s naval career included six operational commands, and he is among just two Navy officers ever to command both the Pacific and Atlantic fleets. As chief of naval operations, he pushed to steady and speed up shipbuilding and aircraft buying plans, expanded the service’s ballistic missile defense and uncrewed air and undersea capacity, and sharpened its attention on cybersecurity and information assurance.

Since retiring, he has served as the Robert and Marion Oster Distinguished Military Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and previously led the Naval Studies Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. He also holds seats on several corporate boards, including Northrop Grumman’s, and is a Johns Hopkins University trustee.

“The Lab’s amazing people are keenly focused on our warfighters’ mission, and bring extraordinary technical depth and independent analysis to some of the most consequential challenges facing our military and our country,” Roughead said. He added that the board would work to keep APL prepared for current challenges “and those still over the horizon.”

Who Are APL’s New Board Members?

Fenzel retired after 36 years in the Army, most recently serving as U.S. security coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Earlier assignments included vice director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff; senior military adviser to the State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation; and chief of staff of the 82nd Airborne Division. He also led units at the brigade and battalion levels, deploying to combat several times, and is both an alumnus and a trustee of Johns Hopkins.

Scolese led NRO from 2019 until his departure in July , the second-longest tenure of any director in the agency’s history. Before that, he spent 32 years at NASA, serving as acting administrator in 2009 and as director of Goddard Space Flight Center from 2012 to 2019. Scolese, a five-time Wash100 Award winner, entered public service as a Navy officer in 1978, working on the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, which serves both the Navy and the Energy Department.

What Is Stephen Hadley’s Legacy to APL’s Board of Managers?

Hadley served as national security adviser from 2005 to 2009, following four years as deputy national security adviser and assistant to the president. According to APL, he drew on his strategy and policy background during his time on the board to help the lab deliver on critical missions and advance science and technology for the country.

What Did Heather Miller Achieve as Board Chair?

A board member since 2013, Miller came to APL with a background spanning finance, government and nonprofit work. She held senior Wall Street posts, launched the Nevada Cancer Institute as its first chairman and CEO, served on the White House Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity and was a congressionally appointed member of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission. She is also a Johns Hopkins alumna and trustee.

Under her chairmanship, the lab made progress in ballistic missile defense, hypersonics, cyber resilience, undersea warfare, space exploration and human-robot teaming, and stepped up work in artificial intelligence, assured autonomy, biomanufacturing and next-generation materials. Miller also oversaw major capital and infrastructure projects, offered guidance as APL managed operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, backed a stronger internship pathway for Johns Hopkins undergraduates and advised leadership during the 2025 director transition , when Van Wie succeeded Ralph Semmel.

“Her strategic insights and steady guidance, particularly as chair, have positioned the Laboratory for continued success and impact,” Van Wie said.

What Is Johns Hopkins APL?

Johns Hopkins APL, a nonprofit arm of Johns Hopkins University, conducts research, development and analysis supporting defense, national security and scientific missions.

The lab’s recent government work includes serving as technical direction agent for the Space Force’s Space-Based Interceptor program , part of the Golden Dome for America missile defense initiative, and supporting the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program under a $199.3 million Air Force contract awarded in July. APL has also advised the Navy as it matured the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band electronic warfare system.