Rucker previously served as attack submarine program executive officer

PAE Maritime reached initial operational capability in July

Rucker will coordinate ship design, construction and delivery

The U.S. Navy has appointed Rear Adm. Jonathan Rucker to lead Portfolio Acquisition Executive Maritime. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient and Popular Vote winner , announced the appointment Wednesday.

Rucker will direct the Navy’s surface ship portfolio, coordinating acquisition activities across the shipbuilding enterprise.

What Will Rucker Oversee in His New Role?

As PAE Maritime, Rucker will work with the deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting requirements and capabilities to move surface ship programs through the acquisition process. His responsibilities also involve coordinating with Navy Warfare Centers and industry partners on ship design, construction and delivery.

Cao tied the appointment to the administration’s shipbuilding priorities, citing President Donald Trump’s directive to build the Golden Fleet . He described Rucker as the right leader to bring accountability to the shipbuilding system and advance U.S. shipbuilding efforts.

Trump nominated Cao to permanently lead the Department of the Navy in September. Earlier in the year, in his first address as acting secretary, Cao named shipbuilding as a top priority , alongside sailor and Marine readiness and homeland defense.

Rucker said the Navy must deliver ships with the capabilities and quality needed by sailors and Marines while maintaining the service’s competitive advantage. He also expressed his readiness to lead efforts to build the fleet the country needs.

What Is PAE Maritime?

The PAE Maritime organization , which reached initial operational capability in July, oversees the Navy’s surface shipbuilding programs, including aircraft carriers, amphibious warships and auxiliaries, as well as ship readiness and sustainment.

Rucker succeeds Rear Adm. Casey Moton , who has served as acting PAE maritime since August, USNI News reported. Moton, formerly the office’s deputy for aircraft carriers, took the role after Chris Miller, the office’s first leader, moved to PAE Robotic and Autonomous Systems .

What Experience Does Rucker Bring to Navy Shipbuilding?

The Navy said Rucker brings more than two decades of acquisition experience to the maritime leadership position. Before his appointment, Rucker served as director of design and construction for the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager, Submarines, beginning in April 2026. He was responsible for the design and construction of all submarines in that position.

From 2022 to 2026, he served as program executive officer for attack submarines, overseeing seven programs, offices and directorates. His other program management assignments included leading the Unmanned Maritime Systems Program and the COLUMBIA Class Submarine Program.

During his tenure with the COLUMBIA program office, the organization received the Department of War’s 2021 David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award, which recognizes the top program office in the department.

Rucker’s earlier assignments included serving as assistant program manager for several submarine acquisition efforts and military assistant to the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics. He also worked as the supervisor of shipbuilding in Groton, Connecticut, where he served as lead ship coordinator and VIRGINIA Waterfront coordinator for seven VIRGINIA-class submarines.

Rucker’s operational assignments included serving as a division officer aboard USS Louisville (SSN 724) and as combat systems officer and quality assurance officer aboard USS San Francisco (SSN 711). He also served as an assistant professor and officer in charge at Duke University’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps unit.

During Operation Iraqi Freedom, he deployed to Iraq as chief engineer overseeing jamming systems used in counter-improvised explosive device operations.