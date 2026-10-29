The Navy and Air Force each obligated 99.2 percent of their allocations

DOW reserved some OBBBA funds for FY 2027 investments

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore trusted AI, unmanned systems and more

Jules Hurst III, under secretary (comptroller) and chief financial officer at the Department of War, said DOW obligated $148.5 billion, or 97.5 percent, of the $152.4 billion provided under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, or OBBBA, before the close of fiscal year 2026.

DOW’s fiscal year-end push to direct funding toward readiness and modernization priorities keeps attention on the technologies shaping future military capabilities. Defense officials and industry executives will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 to discuss unmanned systems, future-generation wireless capabilities and 5G, trusted AI and autonomy, quantum computing, advanced space technologies and more. Reserve your spot today to hear from top DOW and national security technology officials.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hurst, who was confirmed to the role in August, described the obligation rate as a record high for the department and said the funds will support immediate combat readiness and force modernization efforts.

“This record-high execution rate demonstrates our unwavering commitment to rebuilding our military and delivering immediate lethality to the warfighter,” he said.

Hurst added that the funds went to the department’s top priorities under a fiscal responsibility mandate from President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee. After consulting Congress, DOW reserved part of the funding for the Office of Strategic Capital, the Defense Innovation Unit and the Economic Defense Unit to preserve FY 2027 investment options, he explained.

How Were the OBBBA Funds Obligated Across DOW Components?

The Department of the Navy obligated $48.7 billion of its $49.2 billion allocation, while the Department of the Air Force obligated $34 billion of its $34.3 billion share. Both departments reached an obligation rate of 99.2 percent.

The Department of the Army committed $10.5 billion of the $10.7 billion it received, or 98.1 percent. Other DOW components obligated $55.2 billion, or 94.9 percent, of their combined $58.1 billion allocation.

How Has DOW Been Putting OBBBA Funds to Work?

The near-full obligation of OBBBA funds caps a year in which the Pentagon relied heavily on reconciliation dollars to speed up priorities such as Golden Dome. Congress provided $24 billion in FY 2025 reconciliation funding as a down payment for the homeland missile defense shield. The department’s FY 2027 request, released in April, could bring the program’s total to $42 billion, and most of that new money is also expected to come through reconciliation.

Hurst, who was then performing the duties of comptroller and CFO, said the department focused its FY26 Golden Dome work on building the infrastructure for situational awareness and threat sensing. That work proceeded as President Trump pushed for a $1.5 trillion defense budget for FY 2027.

Industry executives have pointed to the flexibility the funds provide. Gabe Camarillo, senior vice president of defense technology solutions at KBR and a former Army under secretary, said OBBBA money gives the DOW more room to maneuver than its regular budget request because it was not divided into “colors of money.”

In January, Thomas Rondeau, principal director of futureG and 5G at the DOW and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said his office received $500 million from the OBBBA. The office will gain access to the funds starting in FY 2027 and plans to spend them through part of FY 2029.