The service ran about 25 pilots in 2025 and has dozens underway in 2026

Private-sector companies are funding some pilots of commercial technologies

Navy’s approach to tech program piloting inspired an IBM IT modernization playbook

U.S. Navy Chief Technology Officer Justin Fanelli , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the service has transitioned 10 technology pilot programs into enterprise services or programs of record as part of its effort to retire outdated IT systems, Government Executive reported Monday.

Fanelli discussed the Navy’s technology acquisition practices Oct. 14 at the SAP Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C. The service’s approach also informed an IT modernization playbook published over the summer by the IBM Center for the Business of Government and the Foundation for American Innovation.

What Does the Navy’s Modernization Playbook Recommend?

The playbook outlines three practices for agencies pursuing IT modernization: map existing systems and their connections, assess pilot projects against the technologies they could replace using standardized measures and plan for retiring legacy IT while acquiring new capabilities.

The Navy’s evaluation criteria include time saved for users, adaptability, cost per user, user experience and operational resilience. To prevent agencies from layering new technology on top of outdated systems, the playbook recommends including retirement plans in solicitations and project planning, as well as setting retirement targets in funding plans.

The guidance draws on Operation Cattle Drive, a Navy initiative to identify and retire redundant, insecure and outdated IT systems.

How Is the Navy Applying Its Acquisition Approach?

The Navy expanded its pilot activity from just a few projects annually before 2025 to about 25 that year. In 2026, the service has dozens of pilots underway involving artificial intelligence, hosting hardware, edge computing, autonomous functions and other technologies.

Private-sector companies are also funding some pilots to demonstrate the maturity of their commercial technologies. This can allow the Navy to fund only the remaining work needed to field a capability, Fanelli said.

Project Dynamis illustrates how a pilot can transition into operational use. The Navy and Marine Corps tested the effort in September 2025 to address the “sensor-to-shooter” gap. It now delivers software, including the Maven Smart System, to major commands and serves as a Marine Corps command-and-control program of record.

Fanelli said more than two dozen potential use cases are awaiting consideration.