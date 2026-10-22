Kristi Noem’s special envoy appointment ended after six months

She will continue working on the Shield of the Americas portfolio

Noem will serve as a senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will serve as a senior adviser at the State Department after her six-month appointment as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas program expired. Noem confirmed the appointment’s duration in a Saturday post on X, saying it “ was always a six-month appointment .”

What Is Noem’s Current Role at the State Department?

Noem, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, will advise Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, CBS News reported. A State Department official said she will continue to work on the Shield of the Americas initiative, a coalition that brings together the U.S. and several Latin American and Caribbean countries to coordinate on economic matters, anti-cartel enforcement and other regional issues.

President Donald Trump named Noem special envoy in March after her tenure as DHS secretary. The appointment coincided with a five-country tour of Latin America and the Caribbean focused on regional security and cooperation.

Confirmed as DHS secretary in January 2025, Noem previously served two terms as South Dakota governor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. Her political career also includes several years in the state legislature and election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

What Did Noem Do as Special Envoy?

During her tenure, Noem met with regional leaders and government officials. On March 25, she met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito.

In September, Noem held discussions with Ecuadorian and Colombian diplomats in Washington and participated in meetings around the United Nations General Assembly. On Sept. 22, she met with Noboa and attended a gathering of Shield of the Americas leaders hosted by Trump.

Trump praised Noem’s work during the gathering, even though her special envoy appointment had expired the previous month.