Four focus areas span cyber, manufacturing, bio and agriculture, and defense and space

LLNL’s CIR program, Auburn’s McCrary Institute to team on IT and OT network defense

Agreement adds faculty and student exchanges, internships and workforce development

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Auburn University have entered into a long-term strategic partnership aimed at accelerating research and development tied to national and energy security, LLNL said Wednesday.

The two institutions signed the agreement on Nov. 6, pairing the laboratory’s scientific and computing capabilities with Auburn’s strengths in cybersecurity, testing and engagement with energy-sector operators. The deal sets up coordinated research initiatives and opens new pathways for students, faculty members and researchers to move between the Alabama university and the California laboratory.

Leaders on both sides framed the arrangement as a way to speed the movement of new technologies from the lab bench to fielded systems, particularly in sectors where a failure could put the power grid, water supplies or other critical services at risk.

What Areas Will the LLNL-Auburn Partnership Cover?

The collaboration is organized around four technical areas where the two institutions see overlapping expertise: cyber and critical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, bio and agriculture, and defense and space.

Beyond joint research, the agreement emphasizes talent development. Planned activities include faculty and student exchanges, internships and workforce programs focused on protecting critical infrastructure, giving Auburn students and researchers direct exposure to national laboratory work.

The laboratory has been expanding its outside collaborations in recent years, including an artificial intelligence partnership with Amazon Web Services to support day-to-day operations at its National Ignition Facility. It has also added computing capacity such as the Lynx supercomputing cluster.

How Will the Cyber and Infrastructure Work Proceed?

Much of the early activity centers on cybersecurity. The laboratory’s Cyber and Infrastructure Resilience, or CIR, program will work with Auburn’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security on research to protect both IT networks and the operational technology networks that run physical equipment such as power and water systems.

The McCrary Institute will also serve as a bridge between laboratory researchers and the energy industry. The institute leads the Southeast Region Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, an initiative backed by the Department of Energy, and plans to use those relationships to put the laboratory’s researchers and tools in front of energy-sector leaders.

Another piece of the effort is McCrary’s new Edge Lab, which will test and validate defenses for critical systems under realistic operating conditions. Senior leaders and Auburn students will staff the facility.

The partners noted that testing and securing emerging technologies, including large language models, before they are deployed into essential systems is becoming a national security priority.

What Did Partnership Leaders Say?

“The challenges facing our nation demand new approaches and a greater exchange of ideas across institutions,” said Anup Singh, principal associate director for the laboratory’s Strategic Threat Analysis and Response Directorate. “Grounded in our shared commitment to scientific excellence, this partnership unlocks new avenues for innovation. By combining our unique strengths, we can address evolving national security challenges faster and more effectively together than we ever could alone.”

Nate Gleason, who leads the CIR program, said joining with the McCrary Institute will help defend the nation’s power grid, water systems and other critical infrastructure while speeding the transfer of frontier technologies to private industry.

Frank Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute, said the country’s technological edge rests not only on how fast it innovates but also on whether those innovations are secure, reliable and ready for real-world use, especially in critical infrastructure.

“That’s what makes this partnership so important,” Cilluffo said.

He added that pairing Lawrence Livermore’s scientific expertise with McCrary’s independent testing, validation and energy-sector relationships can help close the gap between technological breakthroughs and operational security.