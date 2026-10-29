Award was made under the Pentagon’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract

Contract marks the program’s move from prototyping into production

Missile is designed to exceed Mach 5 and strike heavily defended targets from standoff range

The Department of the Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin a $694 million contract on Sept. 29 for the production and fielding of the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, a boost-glide hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

What Does the ARRW Production Contract Cover?

The award was made under the Pentagon’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract. The Air Force describes it as the formal end of the program’s prototyping and flight-test phase. It said operational security rules out releasing quantities or delivery dates.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, a Wash100 Award winner, commented on the milestone:

“This is a turning point in our advanced weapons roadmap,” Meink said. “By moving ARRW from test to production, we’re providing our combatant commanders with a credible, high-speed strike weapon capable of penetrating the most advanced anti-access and area-denial systems.”

What Is the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon?

The Air Force says ARRW is designed to pass Mach 5 on a solid-fuel rocket booster, after which a hypersonic glide vehicle separates from it.

In a report, the Office of the Secretary of War’s Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, or DOT&E, described three components that comprise ARRW: the booster, a shroud that protects the glider and a glider vehicle carrying a kinetic energy projectile warhead. Bombers launch the weapon. The report says the Air Force would use ARRW-equipped units against land-based targets inside anti-access and area-denial environments.

Lockheed claims the program combines high-speed flight technologies to speed the weaponization of air-to-ground hypersonic strike capabilities for the Air Force.

What Is ARRW’s Test and Oversight History?

DOT&E stopped overseeing ARRW in July 2025, saying the program had completed the first increment of its rapid prototyping test and evaluation. Oversight began in July 2018 and covered operational and live fire testing. In between, the program passed its critical design review in February 2020, flew booster tests in fiscal 2021 and 2022, and flew all-up-round tests, some with a live warhead, from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024. DOT&E approved the integrated master test plan in August 2023 and an operational demonstration test plan in February 2024.

The program ran on the Middle Tier of Acquisition rapid prototyping pathway and built on technology from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Tactical Boost Glide program. According to the DOT&E report, the Air Force weighed the first-increment results in deciding whether to buy the weapon and where further development was needed.