Mark Plaugher has spent more than 15 years at CMS

Patrick Newbold’s final day at the agency is Nov. 27

CMS Deputy Administrator Kimberly Brandt is set to keynote the 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has tapped Mark Plaugher, director of its information systems group, to serve as acting chief information officer while the agency looks for a permanent successor to Patrick Newbold, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

CMS’ leadership change comes as federal health agencies pursue technology modernization and AI adoption. Kimberly Brandt, deputy administrator and chief operating officer of CMS, will deliver a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3, where Todd Couts, deputy director of the business services group at CMS, will join a panel discussion on balancing healthcare cost, quality and access to care. The event will also cover digital tools and artificial intelligence, data privacy and modernization across federal health agencies. Register now to hear from senior leaders shaping federal health priorities.

Newbold told staff in an email, which FNN obtained, that he will leave federal service on Nov. 27 after seven years. He did not disclose his next role.

What Did Newbold Accomplish at CMS?

Newbold, who became CMS’ CIO and director of the Office of Information Technology, or OIT, in November 2024, directed efforts to modernize the agency’s core infrastructure and apply AI tools to mission areas such as fraud prevention. In September, Newbold said CMS has shifted its approach to AI, starting with the mission outcomes it wants to achieve and treating the technology as one way to reach them.

He also used the General Services Administration’s OneGov agreement to shift CMS cloud workloads to AWS, an effort that has grown to 16 OneGov cloud agreements across 11 mission areas, according to a LinkedIn post he shared in August.

Outside his CMS duties, Newbold spent three years on the Technology Modernization Fund Board, where he helped select projects for funding.

What Did Newbold Say About Plaugher?

Newbold said Plaugher’s background in OIT and in senior posts across CMS has prepared him to oversee technology at an agency of its size. He also noted Plaugher’s role in advancing the office’s goals over the past two years.

“Mark brings extensive CMS experience, a deep understanding of our mission, and a strong record of leadership,” Newbold wrote.

He asked employees to give Plaugher the same support they extended to him during the transition.

Who Is Mark Plaugher?

Plaugher is a longtime CMS official who has served as director of the information systems group since June 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile. He began working in the CIO’s office on Nov. 2.

Plaugher joined CMS in 2011 as director of the division of production integration management. He later led the division of data center operations within the enterprise data center group of the Office of Information Systems. He also served as a technical adviser in the information systems group of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality before becoming deputy director of the group, a post he held for more than a decade.

Before CMS, Plaugher spent more than five years at Lockheed Martin‘s information technology business. There he held senior manager roles overseeing data center operations, distributed computing and operations. Earlier in his career, he worked as an engagement manager at System Source and as a practice manager at Ociter.

What Other Initiatives Is CMS Pursuing?

Plaugher’s appointment as acting CIO comes as CMS pushes ahead with several technology modernization efforts. In September, the agency stood up a new Office of Health Technology and Products led by Amy Gleason, with Newbold’s office continuing to handle enterprisewide IT, cybersecurity and cloud migrations. Earlier in the year, General Dynamics Information Technology helped CMS cut its cloud computing costs through the OneGov program.

On the contracting side, CMS awarded HealthEdge and Peraton nearly $2 billion in ClaimsCore contracts to modernize Medicare claims processing and tapped Serco for a $109 million contract supporting the Comprehensive Error Rate Testing program. The agency also named 17 companies to the $3.5 billion RMADA 3 blanket purchase agreement and selected eSimplicity to continue its data modernization work under the QDAS II contract.