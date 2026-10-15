May Cheng will oversee DOL OCIO’s key IT portfolios

Her prior roles include positions at ITA, IHS, and DHS

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will explore IT, AI adoption and more

May Cheng has joined the U.S. Department of Labor as deputy chief information officer for operations and governance , effective Oct. 4, the department’s Office of the Chief Information Officer announced Wednesday.

As the Labor Department strengthens its IT leadership by appointing May Cheng as deputy CIO for operations and governance, the agency continues to focus on technology modernization, cybersecurity and IT governance. At the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29, DOL CIO Mangala Kuppa will join federal technology leaders and industry executives to discuss the priorities shaping federal civilian IT. Secure your spot now to learn the modernization strategies and technology initiatives driving agency missions forward.

The appointment follows Dennis Papula’s Sept. 6 move to the Labor Department as deputy CIO for mission support , where he oversees the strategy, delivery and modernization of business systems and digital services that support the department’s mission execution.

What Will Cheng Oversee at the Labor Department?

In her new role, Cheng will oversee multiple OCIO portfolios, including information technology operations and services, administration, and business management, according to her official biography.

Her responsibilities span critical IT functions, governance and oversight.

Who Is May Cheng?

Before joining the Labor Department, Cheng served as deputy CIO at the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration from May 2021 to October 2026, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also served as acting CIO from June 2024 to February 2026.

At ITA, she provided executive leadership for technology services and initiatives, including IT investments and enterprise transformation. Her work also involved promoting the Scaled Agile Framework, or SAFe, and DevSecOps practices, as well as human-centered design approaches to improve customer experience.

Earlier in her federal career, Cheng held IT leadership and program management roles at the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Indian Health Service, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Food and Drug Administration.

She also served as deputy IT director for technology and standards at the Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs from October 2012 to July 2014, managing a $30 million annual IT capital investment portfolio and overseeing IT security, enterprise architecture, software development and governance.

From November 2015 to May 2021, she led IT investment management activities at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, where she headed the Retirement System IT Project Management Office.

Cheng holds a Master of Science in computational and applied mathematics and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics, graduating cum laude with a minor in accounting, from Old Dominion University.

How Are Recent Federal CIO Appointments Advancing IT Modernization?

A series of leadership changes across federal civilian agencies, including the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Commerce, the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice, reflects the range of responsibilities tied to IT and digital modernization across the federal government.

Thomas Flagg moved from the Department of Education to become deputy federal CIO . At Commerce, Brian Epley was selected to lead IT after serving at the Department of Energy.