White papers for the NOBLE-based Machine Aided Software Modernization effort are due Dec. 17

The Next Generation Software Office wants code in Ada, C and older C++ moved to modern, memory-safe languages

Winning concepts may result in FAR-based contracts or other transaction agreements

The Missile Defense Agency is asking industry for concepts that apply machine learning, large language models and artificial intelligence to overhaul the aging code that runs its missile defense systems.

MDA posted the Machine Aided Software Modernization, or MASM, solicitation on SAM.gov on Tuesday on behalf of its Next Generation Software Office, or NGSW. White papers are due on Dec. 17.

What Is the Machine Aided Software Modernization Solicitation?

MASM falls under Topic Area 6, Digital Revolution, of the agency’s Nimble Options for Buying Layered Effects, or NOBLE, announcement. NOBLE is a vehicle that groups several nontraditional acquisition methods under one solicitation. Respondents must state which authority they are proposing under: broad agency announcement, other transaction for research, other transaction for prototype or commercial solutions opening. MDA noted that some of these routes could support future production decisions.

NGSW describes its goal as a software pipeline that shortens the time needed to test, field and deliver mission-critical capabilities.

Why Is MDA Targeting Legacy Missile Defense Code?

According to the solicitation, MDA software supports domains ranging from kinetic defense and space-based sensing to battle management and command and control. Much of it is written in Ada, C or earlier versions of C++. Maintaining and securing those codebases has grown expensive, and the agency described manual refactoring as slow, costly and vulnerable to human error.

MDA said it lacks a fast way to move such software onto secure, modular architectures, such as modern C++, memory-safe languages like Rust or DevSecOps pipelines. The move also has to preserve mathematical precision, continuous uptime and compliance with Department of War cybersecurity rules.

The request follows a September instruction from the Department of War chief information officer . It directs components to use AI to modernize software and requires security testing of AI-generated code. The Defense Information Systems Agency has also set up a ReForged office to move legacy code onto AI-based tools. MDA has pursued narrower software upgrades as well, including an Advanced Object Classification 1.1 update for its upgraded early warning radars.

What Capabilities Does MDA Want Industry to Deliver?

The agency’s central request is a data flywheel: a continuous, multistage feedback loop that repeatedly refactors, tests and optimizes a legacy tactical software asset, lowering transition risk with each cycle. Supporting tools would take in an MDA tactical codebase on their own and convert it into a modern, maintainable language without changing its original logic or timing behavior.

MDA also wants AI-driven scanning that flags technical debt and zero-day vulnerabilities and drafts fixes automatically. It is also seeking machine-generated unit, integration and system-level test suites to confirm that translated code behaves exactly like the legacy baseline. Proposed tools should plug into the department’s and MDA’s existing software factories and their continuous integration/continuous deployment pipelines.

Finally, the solicitation seeks autonomous agents that can reason, use tools and correct their own errors. The agents sought would manage multistep workflows, such as code analysis, architectural decomposition, translation and regression testing.

How Will MDA Evaluate and Award Proposals?

The competition runs in two steps. MDA will first review white papers, then send selected offerors a detailed request for the information needed to negotiate an award. Technical achievement counts as much as the other two criteria, research capabilities and program management, combined; those two are weighted equally.

The agency expects to make multiple selections and may accept all, part or none of any submission. No budget has been set, cost-sharing proposals are welcome and funding levels could shift with little notice. MDA is planning no industry engagement events.

Each white paper should propose an award type: a Federal Acquisition Regulation-based contract or an other transaction, or OT-like, agreement. Under the FAR attachment, the prime is expected to perform at least half the work by cost, and bidders seeking cost-reimbursement contracts need an adequate accounting system. The government expects unlimited rights to software and technical data developed solely with federal funds and government purpose rights where funding is mixed. FAR bidders that reach step two must also file an organizational conflict of interest disclosure and, where required, a small business subcontracting plan. They must provide certified cost or pricing data for proposals above the Truth in Negotiations Act threshold.

Who Can Compete for MASM Awards?

Large and small businesses, nontraditional defense contractors, accredited domestic universities and nonprofits may respond. Universities already play a role in MDA work: the contract ceiling for Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory rose to $714 million in March. Federally funded research and development centers may apply if three conditions are met: their sponsor confirms the work fits their mission, the work does not compete with private industry and they outline how the effort would move to industry.

Work will routinely take place at the Secret level, split between contractor and government sites, with Huntsville, Alabama, as the main government location. Some tasks could require clearances as high as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information. Offerors must disclose any foreign nationals they plan to use, and MDA must approve them. Awardees may need to meet National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements.