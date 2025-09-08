Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp Nominated as NGA Director

President Donald Trump has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, director’s adviser for military affairs at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as the next director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, announced Bredenkamp’s nomination in a news release published Friday on the Department of War’s website.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp?

In January 2024, the Senate confirmed Bredenkamp as the director’s adviser for military affairs at ODNI. In her current role, the lieutenant general advises the director of national intelligence on Department of Defense activities and issues.

Before taking on this position, she was commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Her joint assignments include serving as director of intelligence for U.S. Forces Korea; vice director for intelligence, J-2, Joint Staff; and deputy director of program analysis and evaluation, G-8, U.S. Army.

Bredenkamp previously served as staff officer for the strategic advisory group to the commanding general and intelligence officer for the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82d Airborne Division, during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.