NASA has asked industry how it could upgrade or safely deorbit Hubble

Jared Isaacman said extending Hubble’s life serves taxpayers and science

Responses are due Nov. 30, with any mission likely needed by 2032

NASA is asking industry whether a commercial mission could raise, upgrade or eventually retire the Hubble Space Telescope, with Administrator Jared Isaacman framing the effort as an obligation to taxpayers and the scientific community.

The agency issued a request for information on Thursday to assess how commercial providers could support the observatory through in-space servicing before atmospheric drag pulls it down in the early 2030s.

What Did Jared Isaacman Say About Extending Hubble’s Mission?

Isaacman, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, said “Hubble still has important science ahead of it” and that NASA should weigh every sensible option to keep the telescope productive.

“If there are innovative and cost-effective ways to extend the life of an asset already on orbit, we owe it to the American taxpayer and the scientific community to explore them,” Isaacman said.

He added that a longer operating life for Hubble would yield new discoveries and broaden what researchers can learn about the universe.

The NASA chief has tied other agency decisions to cost discipline, including plans to open the Jet Propulsion Laboratory management contract to competition , which he presented as a matter of responsible spending.

What Hubble Servicing Options Does NASA’s RFI Cover?

The solicitation asks companies about three possible paths: raising the telescope’s orbit to lengthen its research career, upgrading its capabilities through a servicing visit, or guiding it to a controlled atmospheric re-entry or orbital disposal once its work concludes. Responses are due on Nov. 30.

Nicky Fox, who heads NASA’s Science Mission Directorate , said industry has quickly developed tools to capture and service satellites in orbit.

“Given the time we have until Hubble’s anticipated re-entry, we are eager to explore the breadth of possibilities to boost Hubble to a higher orbit while we develop the flagship mission to follow,” Fox said.