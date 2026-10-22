NASA’s CM 2.0 will streamline science mission selection

The revised process targets timeline reductions of up to 45 percent

NASA plans to expand commercial industry participation

NASA is revising its science mission competition and selection procedures designed to accelerate mission development, reduce proposal requirements and improve cost and schedule predictability across its science programs.

The Competition Model 2.0, or CM 2.0, is under a framework directed by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

The agency’s Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Nicola Fox announced the changes Wednesday in a message to the NASA science community ahead of a virtual town hall scheduled for Oct. 26.

How Would Competition Model 2.0 Change Mission Selection?

The new framework will tailor the competition process to different mission classes, aiming to reduce proposal preparation requirements and accelerate selection decisions while directing funding toward high-priority science missions across NASA’s science divisions.

For the astro-probe, new frontiers and discovery mission classes, NASA will adopt a revised two-step competition. The first step will require a science case, a science implementation plan and a proof-of-concept mission design, eliminating roughly half the material currently required in an announcement of opportunity response.

The second step will involve a mission implementation study conducted with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center or the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The study will evaluate scientific merit, science implementation merit and mission implementation merit to identify risks earlier in the development process.

The agency said the changes are intended to give principal investigators without major university or commercial backing a more equitable opportunity to compete based on scientific merit.

NASA expects the revised approach to reduce the selection process by up to 45 percent, from approximately 35 months to 19.5 months.

In September, NASA advanced the PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics, or PRIMA, into Phase B development as the first mission in its new Probe Explorers class . Managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the planned $1.2 billion mission is targeting a 2033 launch and will study galaxy evolution, planet formation and the origins of cosmic dust.

What Changes Apply to Other NASA Mission Classes?

The agency will retain its existing management approach for flagship missions. NASA will direct large missions to a lead NASA center, which will then compete science teams and instruments through targeted solicitations.

For MIDEX and Earth explorer missions, NASA will use a two-step process that allows a broader range of implementing organizations, including universities and industry partners. Organizations will be evaluated on their past performance on projects of comparable cost and complexity.

Principal investigator-led teams may request pairing with a Goddard or JPL implementation team during the first selection step. NASA centers may also provide support for procurement, contract management and technical problem-solving.

For small explorer missions, missions of opportunity, Earth venture missions, hosted payloads and rideshares, NASA will move to a single-step competition with a smaller review team and virtual site visits.

The agency expects this change to reduce the time to final selection for these mission classes from approximately 32 months to 19 months, a reduction of up to 40 percent.

How Could NASA’s Commercial Acquisition Strategy Benefit Industry?

CM 2.0 will encourage greater use of commercial space capabilities across all mission classes, including commercial spacecraft buses, subsystems and multi-mission operations when they provide technical or cost benefits.

The agency also plans to continue assessing the commercial market, building on its recent Science-as-a-Service request for information.

NASA has recently awarded contracts for science research support. In September 2025, Science and Technology Corp. received an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $163.1 million to support atmospheric science research and development at Goddard .