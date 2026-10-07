Navy awarded five SLCM-N prototype OTA agreements

The awards cover missile development, flight system integration and canister development

The agreements have a combined value of approximately $743.6 million

The U.S. Navy has awarded five prototype other transaction authority agreements under the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems, or S2MARTS, initiative to advance development of the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile, or SLCM-N .

The service said Tuesday it awarded the contracts on Sep. 23.

What Companies Received SLCM-N Prototype Agreements?

The agreements cover flight system integration, missile development and canister development, with a combined value of $743.6 million. Work is expected to continue through Dec. 31, 2027.

The contractors selected for the prototype effort are:

Flight system integration and missile development: Leidos ‘ Dynetics, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman

‘ Dynetics, and Canister development: Northrop Grumman Mission Systems and Pacific Engineering

Separately, on Sep. 29, BAE Systems received a $94.6 million Navy contract for engineering, technical and programmatic services supporting the nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile . The contract runs through September 2028 and includes work for the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs.

How Does the New Effort Build on Earlier SLCM-N Prototyping?

The latest agreements follow an earlier phase of the Navy’s SLCM-N prototype initiative.

In August 2025, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and Navy Strategic Systems Programs awarded the initial prototype effort to five organizations. NSTXL said Leidos, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman were selected for flight system integration and missile development, selecting Florida Turbine Technologies for missile technology development .

The Navy subsequently awarded separate launcher and canister development agreements to Northrop Grumman Mission Systems and Pacific Engineering . According to Strategic Systems Programs, that $26.24 million effort addressed development of the SLCM-N launcher subsystem and its integration with Virginia payload tubes and submarine shipboard systems.

How Much Funding Has Congress Provided for SLCM-N?

Congress has provided significant funding for the SLCM-N program as the Navy advances missile development and integration. According to a January 2026 Congressional Research Service report, the FY2025 reconciliation law included $2 billion to accelerate SLCM-N missile development and $400 million to develop the associated warhead .

The funding followed congressional action to establish a dedicated program structure for SLCM-N. The FY2025 National Defense Authorization Act directed the Navy to establish a separate program element for SLCM-N development in its FY2026 budget request.

For FY2026, the NDAA authorized $210 million for the missile and $50 million for the warhead, according to CRS. The report also notes that the administration’s FY2026 Navy budget did not request discretionary funding for the missile program, instead assuming $1.92 billion in mandatory funding from the FY2025 reconciliation law.