The Navy is requesting commercial tools to conduct offensive cyber operations

The service is integrating multi-domain capabilities for forward-deployed commanders

Launching cyber effects from ships gives commanders flexibility against sophisticated adversaries

The Navy is calling on private defense contractors and industry partners to deliver advanced offensive cyber tools for deployment at the tactical edge, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Anne Marie Schumann, principal cyber advisor for the Navy, said at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington that the service aims to expand expeditionary cyber options to support forward-deployed forces in contested operational environments.

How Is the Navy Engaging Commercial Industry for Expeditionary Cyber Solutions?

Schumann invited commercial defense industry leaders to collaborate directly with the Navy on expeditionary cyber capabilities, specifically tools that enhance tactical offensive operations.

While Schumann said specific requirements were classified, she clarified in a follow-up statement that the initiative aligns with leadership intent to deliver robust cyberspace effects options.

The strategy integrates multi-domain capabilities across the information warfare enterprise to support tactical and operational commanders in high-threat theaters. The service aims to increase the agility, responsiveness and self-sufficiency of forward-deployed sailors and Marines while coordinating closely with U.S. Cyber Command, or CYBERCOM.

Why Is the Military Pivoting Toward Tactical and Electromagnetic Cyber Warfare?

The Navy’s push reflects a broader shift across the Department of War away from sole reliance on centralized CYBERCOM installations and toward equipping battlefield operators with localized cyber assets.

The Pentagon formally recognized expeditionary cyberspace operations in updated cyberspace doctrine published in 2022, and the Army and Air Force have launched their own tactical cyber initiatives. Operating at the tactical edge requires specialized equipment that can reach targets physically isolated or disconnected from standard internet infrastructure.

Edge forces use the electromagnetic spectrum to deliver non-kinetic effects via radio waves, bypassing network constraints. It gives operational unit commanders greater leeway to disrupt enemy air defenses and gain access to hardened adversary networks.

How Will Defense Acquisition Reforms Support Fleet-Level Operational Integration?

Launching tactical cyber operations directly from naval vessels eliminates the delays fleet commanders previously faced when requesting remote support from centralized cyber teams.

Fleet-level cyber operations align with the Navy’s 2022 cyberspace superiority vision , which centers on three pillars: secure, survive and strike. The approach supports blending kinetic firepower with non-kinetic cyber capabilities in joint theater operations. To speed deployment, the Navy is conducting internal organizational reviews and using broader defense acquisition reforms to remove vendor pipeline bottlenecks.