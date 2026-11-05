Workshop participants identified gaps in AI monitoring and incident reporting

The workshop identified the need for stronger contract provisions covering incident notifications and vendor responsibilities

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The National Institute of Standards and Technology has identified several cybersecurity and incident management challenges involving artificial intelligence systems , including limitations in monitoring, evidence collection, access management and coordinated incident response.

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In its report published Monday, NIST Workshop on SI Incident Management , the agency detailed findings from a May 14 workshop that brought together more than 400 participants from government, industry, academia, standards organizations and civil society.

NIST has also outlined a series of initiatives to address gaps, including updates to existing federal cybersecurity guidance and new recommendations addressing AI agents, system monitoring and supply chain security.

The findings come as NIST and other federal agencies pursue additional AI security work, including voluntary incident response guidance developed by NIST, the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and a separate NIST report examining barriers to monitoring deployed AI systems and addressing security risks associated with autonomous agents .

What Cybersecurity Challenges Did NIST Identify?

The workshop identified limitations in applying traditional incident response procedures to AI systems.

One challenge involves detecting malicious activity within an AI system’s reasoning and execution processes. Traditional network, endpoint and identity monitoring may not capture activities such as prompt injection, changes in model behavior or unauthorized agent actions.

Participants also discussed difficulties in containing compromised autonomous agents. Because these systems can access multiple tools and connected services, isolating a single host may not be sufficient to prevent further unauthorized activity.

The report identifies authorization-scoped containment, credential revocation and more detailed monitoring as areas that need additional attention.

Another challenge involves forensic investigations. AI systems may produce different outputs under similar conditions, making it difficult to reproduce an incident after it occurs.

What Did Workshop Participants Recommend for Incident Management?

The NIST report summarizes recommendations from workshop presentations, panel discussions and breakout sessions.

One technical priority is implementing reasoning-layer telemetry to capture activity and information that conventional cybersecurity monitoring tools may not detect.

Participants also discussed stronger non-human identity governance, particularly for service accounts, credentials and permissions used by autonomous agents.

Other recommendations included common formats for incident documentation and reporting, improved evidence preservation and forensic investigation practices, and containment procedures based on agent authorization and access permissions.

The discussions also addressed traceability across AI-agent workflows, coordinated information-sharing mechanisms, tabletop exercises involving AI-agent failures and consistent terminology for incident classification.

The report highlights the importance of maintaining detailed records of deployed models, data sources, agents, supporting infrastructure, identities and third-party dependencies.

What Did the Workshop Discuss About Procurement and Vendor Responsibilities?

Model providers, resellers, cloud providers, managed service providers, API platforms and other vendors may control technical records, model documentation and remediation capabilities.

The discussion identified government and enterprise procurement channels as factors that may limit access to information during an incident.

Participants identified the need for contract language, audit rights, incident notification clauses, evidence commitments and clear communication channels across the AI value chain.

What Is NIST Planning for Future AI Incident Management Guidance?

NIST outlined six interconnected areas of planned activity to address the challenges identified during the workshop.

The agency plans to establish an AI Incident Management Community of Interest involving government, industry, academia, standards organizations and other stakeholders. NIST also plans to convene Task Group 8, focused on agent capabilities, monitoring and containment, through the NIST AI Consortium.

Another priority involves updating NIST SP 800-61 to address AI-specific considerations. The proposed work could cover cybersecurity incidents involving AI systems as well as incidents resulting from misuse, malfunction or other unintended system actions that cause harm.

NIST also plans to examine how monitoring, logging and information-sharing practices can support AI incident detection, investigation and response, including potential updates to existing guidance such as SP 800-92 and SP 800-150. The agency identified traceability and observability as additional areas for development and plans to assess emerging gaps through exercises, real-world incidents, stakeholder feedback and advances in AI technologies.