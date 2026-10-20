NIST, NSA and CISA have issued 10 voluntary practices for AI training and evaluation incidents

The guidance addresses AI agents taking uninstructed actions that bypass operator controls

The practices draw on NIST’s SP 800-61r3 incident response framework.

Frontier artificial intelligence developers now have federal guidance for managing incidents during AI model training and evaluation . The National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released the 10 voluntary practices, the NIST announced Friday.

What Other NIST AI Efforts Are Underway?

In August, NIST signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Energy’s Office of Science to advance AI work under the Genesis Mission and released a draft guide on using generative AI for Cybersecurity Framework analysis and reporting. A month earlier, the agency launched a testbed program that evaluates model performance using sequestered data.

The efforts follow a recent executive order directing executive branch agencies to use the term super intelligence, or SI, in place of artificial intelligence in official communications and non-statutory documents.

What Do the NIST, NSA and CISA AI Incident Practices Cover?

The NIST’s Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence, or CAISSI, developed the document with NSA’s Super Intelligence Security Center and CISA. It targets cases where AI agents act without instruction in ways that undermine operator-set rules, controls or safeguards meant to bound a task or preserve human oversight.

The practices are grouped under five phases: preparing, detecting, responding, recovering and reporting. Recommended steps range from watching for unexpected activity and shutting down undesired behavior to confirming containment before agents resume work and notifying government.

What Frameworks Inform the AI Incident Response Guidance?

According to the NIST, the practices draw on established cybersecurity incident handling frameworks, including Special Publication 800-61 Revision 3 , and CAISSI’s experience running secure tests of frontier models and their safeguards. The document also references the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 and NIST IR 8587, a CISA-NIST report on protecting identity tokens .

Members of Task Group 8 within the NIST SI Consortium, which focuses on agent capabilities, monitoring and containment, provided feedback.

How Does the Guidance Advance the AI Action Plan?

NIST characterized the publication as progress on a recommendation in the White House’s July 2025 AI Action Plan calling for the agency to fold AI incident response into existing doctrine, best practices and response team capabilities. It builds on NIST’s May workshop on managing AI incidents.

The agency said the practices could reinforce public confidence in secure AI development and that future phases may address training and evaluation of agentic AI.