The agency issued NISTIR 8547, its guide for retiring quantum-vulnerable encryption

The guidance supports federal PQC deadlines of 2030 and 2031 under Executive Order 14412

Organizations may prioritize FIPS 203 for long-lived or highly sensitive data

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has finalized NIST Internal Report 8547 , a road map guiding federal agencies, industry and standards bodies away from encryption that future quantum computers could break. The agency Tuesday said the road map identifies quantum-vulnerable algorithms within NIST’s current standards and lays out a transition plan tied to the quantum-resistant standards the agency published in August 2024 . A draft version was released for public comment in November 2024.

What Other Post-Quantum Efforts Are Underway?

In May, NIST advanced nine digital signature candidates to a third evaluation round. In 2025, it chose HQC as a backup to ML-KEM, its general encryption standard. The Department of War has sought industry input on software-only encryption tools for its PQC shift, building on prior orders for components to catalog their cryptography .

What Federal Deadlines Does NISTIR 8547 Support?

National Security Memorandum 10 set 2035 as the primary goal for finishing federal PQC migration. Executive Order 14412 , signed in June, shortened that schedule. It requires high-impact systems and high-value assets to adopt post-quantum key establishment by 2030 and digital signatures by 2031. NIST said the report supports the targets and noted that the requirements extend to many organizations working with the government.

How Should Organizations Prioritize PQC Migration?

Dustin Moody, who heads NIST’s PQC standardization project, said the report acknowledges that no single approach fits every use case and explains why some migrations take longer. The report specifies when legacy algorithms will be barred from federal systems or allowed only at the user’s risk. It also urges organizations to assess their full cryptographic supply chain. Moody said the “harvest now, decrypt later” threat could lead organizations to move long-lived or highly sensitive data to FIPS 203 first. In that threat, adversaries stockpile encrypted data for future decryption. The report also permits hybrid setups pairing conventional and post-quantum encryption, a more conservative option that demands greater computing power.

What Role Does the NCCoE Play in the Transition?