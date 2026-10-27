NIST’s draft is the first revision of SP 800-100 since 2006

Coverage includes enterprise risk management, security training and contingency planning

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The National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking public input on a revised handbook designed to help executives understand core cybersecurity topics .

NIST published the initial public draft of Special Publication 800-100 Revision 1, Information Security Handbook: A Guide for Executive Leadership , on Wednesday. The public comment period opened Oct. 12 and closes Dec. 4.

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What Does the Revised NIST Handbook Cover?

The revised handbook provides executives in the public and private sectors with an overview of cybersecurity management, from governance and risk assessment to incident response and contingency planning. NIST is reorganizing the guidance around the general structure of Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, or CSF 2.0 , reflecting changes since the handbook’s original release in 2006.

Other areas addressed include security awareness and training, information exchange and configuration management. The draft also explains how the topics relate to one another, directs readers to separate NIST publications for detailed implementation guidance and discusses continuous monitoring strategies and the roles involved in carrying them out.

Why Is NIST Revising the Handbook?

NIST first released the handbook, then titled Information Security Handbook: A Guide for Managers, in 2006. The agency said the cybersecurity landscape, regulatory environment and its own body of guidelines have changed substantially since then. NIST sought early feedback on the revision through a pre-draft call for comments in January 2024.