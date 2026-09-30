NNSA and JIATF-401 signed an MOU to strengthen C-UAS collaboration

The agreement establishes a framework for information sharing on counter-UAS efforts

The partnership aims to reduce duplicative testing and accelerate deployment of counter-drone technologies

The National Nuclear Security Administration and the Department of War’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401 have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration and information sharing focused on counter-unmanned aircraft systems .

How Will NNSA and JIATF-401 Collaborate on Counter-UAS Efforts?

NNSA said Tuesday that the agreement establishes a framework for NNSA, its national laboratories and JIATF-401 to exchange C-UAS test data, research and operational information generated through C-UAS test events, aiming to improve organizations’ understanding of evolving unmanned aircraft threats, reduce duplicative testing, and accelerate the development and deployment of counter-UAS capabilities.

“Protecting NNSA’s laboratories, plants, and sites from evolving threats is critical to our national security mission,” said NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams. “This agreement strengthens our partnership with JIATF-401 and helps ensure we are moving quickly to put the best capabilities in the field.”

How Is NNSA Expanding its Counter-Drone Capabilities?

In July, NNSA’s Office of Secure Transportation awarded Kratos an approximately $156 million contract for mobile C-UAS platforms under Project Solar Shield . The systems are intended to detect, track, identify and respond to potentially hostile unmanned aircraft.

NNSA has also awarded Anduril Industries a $140 million C-UAS contract covering systems for four NNSA sites, along with five years of support and maintenance .

How Is JIATF-401 Standardizing C-UAS Efforts?

The agreement complements JIATF-401’s broader work to standardize C-UAS testing and improve coordination across the Department of War and federal agencies.

In March, the task force announced the adoption of standard guidelines for testing and evaluating counter-unmanned aircraft systems technologies , establishing common data requirements for counter-small UAS evaluations.