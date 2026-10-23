Cowboy Space will fully fund, build, launch and operate its Reason-2 satellite

NOAA will provide an open-source artificial intelligence model and historical satellite data

NOAA Acting Assistant CIO for Satellites Rick Miner will join a panel at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is exploring ways to accelerate the delivery of environmental satellite data to improve weather forecasting through a cooperative research and development agreement between its National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, or NESDIS, and Cowboy Space Corporation .

Rick Miner, acting assistant chief information officer for satellites at NOAA, will share his insights at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. As NOAA explores innovative approaches to satellite data processing and next-generation environmental monitoring, federal leaders are focused on advancing technology to strengthen mission capabilities. Hear from Miner and other government and industry experts as they discuss federal IT modernization, emerging technologies and the future of government services. Secure your spot now !

NOAA said Tuesday the collaboration will test whether processing satellite data before transmitting it to Earth can reduce data transmission requirements and accelerate the availability of information.

How Will the Agreement Test In-Orbit Data Processing?

Under the two-year agreement, Cowboy Space will develop and demonstrate a satellite-based, AI-enabled system designed to process NOAA environmental data in space. The approach is intended to reduce the volume of information transmitted to Earth by processing data in orbit and sending back high-quality, critical results.

“NOAA is excited to work with Cowboy Space Corporation to test its new nimble satellite designed to collect data from orbiting satellites, process it while in space, and transmit weather data to Earth,” said Taylor Jordan, NOAA assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction.

Jordan added the collaboration supports planning for the next generation of satellite infrastructure intended to improve Earth and space weather forecasting, protect lives and property, and benefit the U.S. economy.

What Role Will the Reason-2 Satellite Play?

The Reason-2 satellite is scheduled to launch in 2027 and will carry Cowboy Space’s computing and data-processing payload.

NOAA will provide an existing open-source AI model and historical raw satellite data collected from its Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, an instrument flown aboard satellites in NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System.

The partnership will use those resources to assess the quality of the processed data and determine whether in-orbit processing could become part of NOAA’s future satellite architecture.

In March 2023, NOAA awarded 15 spots on a satellite-domain contract under its Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services Program, or ProTech 2.0, to support the agency’s satellite-related missions.

How Does the Agreement Fit Into NOAA’s Broader Commercial Satellite Data Strategy?

NOAA is expanding its use of commercial satellite data in an effort to strengthen weather forecasting and space weather monitoring. In September 2026, the agency selected 14 companies for a 10-year Space-Based Environmental Monitoring indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under its ProTech 2.0 program.