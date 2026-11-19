Industry responses due Dec. 8 on a planned space policy advisory BPA

OSC aims to tap outside experts for both quick consultations and longer research efforts

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will cover advanced space technologies, trusted AI and more

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce has released a request for information to gather industry input on a potential blanket purchase agreement for space policy research, analysis and advisory services.

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According to the RFI published Wednesday, OSC said the BPA would have a five-year ordering period, with each call order setting its own requirements, timelines, deliverables and pricing. The office has not yet decided on the final contract vehicle, the number of awards or the ordering procedures.

Interested parties have until Dec. 8 to respond through a market research questionnaire.

What Is the Purpose of the RFI?

OSC is using the RFI to learn what industry can offer, how vendors would deliver the work and what it would cost to access space policy expertise on a flexible basis.

The office’s policy, advocacy and international division needs specialized knowledge, data and analysis to inform policy decisions, strategic planning and guidance for leadership. These requests can surface on short notice and vary widely in size, from a brief conversation with an expert to in-depth studies and extended advisory engagements.

Through the RFI, OSC wants to gauge whether vendors can quickly field qualified experts, handle both short and complex assignments, and draw on in-house staff, subcontractors, consultants or other sources to do so. The office will use the feedback to refine its requirements and weigh possible acquisition and ordering approaches. OSC also welcomes alternative ideas it may not have considered.

What Task Areas Does the RFI Cover?

The draft performance work statement lists seven task areas, and vendors may describe their experience in one or more of them:

Commercial space policy and regulation , covering licensing, permitting, federal oversight and issues that span multiple agencies

, covering licensing, permitting, federal oversight and issues that span multiple agencies Space safety and sustainability , including civil space traffic coordination, space situational awareness, collision risk coordination, orbital debris mitigation and related norms

, including civil space traffic coordination, space situational awareness, collision risk coordination, orbital debris mitigation and related norms International space policy , such as work tied to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, foreign regulatory frameworks and geopolitical effects on U.S. industry

, such as work tied to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, foreign regulatory frameworks and geopolitical effects on U.S. industry Space law research and analysis on domestic and international rules, which excludes legal representation

on domestic and international rules, which excludes legal representation Commercial space economics , covering market competitiveness, investment trends, industry data and economic indicators

, covering market competitiveness, investment trends, industry data and economic indicators Emerging space activities , such as in-space servicing, rendezvous and proximity operations, commercial space stations, lunar missions and remote sensing

, such as in-space servicing, rendezvous and proximity operations, commercial space stations, lunar missions and remote sensing Executive advisory support, including expert consultations, workshops, leadership briefings and quick-turn research

According to the draft PWS, OSC could order consultations with or without a written summary, research products, data services or longer-term support, either separately or in combination. Calls would fall under rapid, expedited or standard categories, which set how quickly vendors must confirm availability and submit quotes rather than when work must be completed.

What Other Space Policy Initiatives Has OSC Pursued?

The RFI comes a week after OSC selected Cowboy Space Corp., Portal Space Systems, SpaceMD and Starcloud from close to 40 submissions for the pilot phase of its Space Commerce Certification, part of the office’s framework for authorizing novel commercial space activities.

The pilot stems from OSC’s proposed opt-in Space Commerce Certification, which the office released in March under Executive Order 14335 to streamline approvals and deliver decisions in as little as 120 days.

In December 2025, before issuing that proposal, OSC sought industry feedback on an initial draft concept for a single, opt-in process to authorize novel space activities. The solicitation came shortly after the Commerce Department named Taylor Jordan director of OSC, a role he holds while continuing to serve as NOAA’s assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction.

OSC’s space policy work also extends to interagency engagement, with the State Department inviting commercial space industry representatives to roundtable discussions on advancing U.S. leadership in space that OSC is expected to join.