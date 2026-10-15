NORTHCOM’s JTF-Gold has added cyber defense of Golden Dome capabilities to its mission set

Col. Kevin Stonerook says the task force’s cyber role covers defense only, not offensive operations

A late-October planning sprint will define the roles of Golden Dome’s three main operations centers

The U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Task Force-Gold , the unit charged with operationalizing the Golden Dome for America homeland missile shield, has now taken on responsibility for enabling cyber warfare capabilities tied to the program, Breaking Defense reported.

What Cyber Role Will JTF-Gold Play in Golden Dome?

Col. Kevin Stonerook , deputy commander of JTF-Gold, Wednesday told reporters at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in Washington that cyber warfare “has become a new mission set for us.” The task force is assembling a “team of teams” of vendors, government agencies and other stakeholders to deliver that capability, he said. Stonerook later clarified that the effort centers on protecting Golden Dome assets from adversary attacks, not on offensive operations.

What Is Joint Task Force-Gold?

NORTHCOM stood up JTF-Gold in January with limited public detail. The task force is led by the commander of Army Space and Missile Defense Command, currently Lt. Gen. John Rafferty, and is based with SMDC at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Stonerook said the roughly 100-person unit grew out of U.S. Space Command’s now-defunct Joint Force Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense. Its early work includes siting and construction for the program’s initial operational location at Fort Story, Virginia , where officials showcased program progress in April. The task force will do the same work at future sites.

What Golden Dome Responsibilities Remain Unresolved?

Stonerook said JTF-Gold handles asset management. Officials have yet to define which assets fall under its purview now that the task force reports to NORTHCOM rather than Space Command, whose former missile defense component oversaw the entire system. A February planning sprint drew more than 300 participants to Colorado Springs and produced a concept of operations. A follow-on sprint is slated for late October. It will sort out the roles of Golden Dome’s three main operations centers at Peterson, Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado and Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, including where redundancy is warranted.

What Is Golden Dome for America?