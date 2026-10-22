NPS chose projects focused on operational awareness and decision support

Other project areas include military readiness and autonomous capabilities

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The Naval Postgraduate School, or NPS, has selected nine research and development projects for its Digital Trident II initiative , which links military needs in the Pacific with university researchers and technology partners.

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NPS said Wednesday its Office of Research and Innovation announced the projects following a competitive process. Teams will refine requirements, test concepts and assess results with operational stakeholders and technical partners.

The projects span three areas: operational awareness and decision support, military readiness and sustainment, and autonomous capabilities and mission planning.

How Will the Projects Support Operational Awareness & Decision Support?

Four projects focus on collecting and analyzing information to support military planning. SPECTRAL is intended to help tactical units determine when they can communicate and maneuver while reducing their exposure to adversary space-based sensors. The project will develop an edge-based space domain awareness capability to support those decisions.

Project ARSENAL will bring five emerging capabilities together in a modular toolkit for information warfare decision-making.

The Space-Based Neuromorphic Sensors for Tip-and-Cue Operations project will develop processing methods for event-based space sensors, with the goal of supporting maritime and space domain awareness. Project Adversarial Agents, meanwhile, will use multiple artificial intelligence agents to support wargaming and adversarial analysis for Pacific-focused planning.

How Will the Projects Address Military Readiness & Sustainment?

Two projects focus on logistics and personnel readiness. MCOO-X will support planning to deploy and sustain unmanned systems across the Pacific, helping U.S. Pacific Command and Special Operations Command Pacific planners identify capability gaps, assess risks and position systems in contested environments.

ANVIL will integrate personnel, training, readiness and logistics data to help commanders assess unit readiness and personnel needs and support talent management.

Which Projects Target Autonomous Capabilities & Mission Planning?

Three projects address autonomous systems and operational planning. Applied SI for Autonomous Interceptor Development will advance an affordable prototype intended to counter unmanned aircraft. The effort is intended to support a direct transition to Marine Corps operational development.

For joint fires, the Rapid Modeling and Simulation and Human-SI Teaming for Accelerated Joint Fires Planning for Warfighters project will adapt an AI-enabled capability so warfighters can develop, test and refine their plans. The Agentic Mission Planner to Enable Long-Endurance UAV Operations at Scale project will focus on automating flight planning for long-endurance unmanned aircraft. It will use machine learning-based weather prediction to plan routes and process large volumes of aircraft telemetry in support of persistent operations.