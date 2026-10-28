First major reactor rule change finalized under Executive Order 14300

Applicants still must show how commercial designs differ from demonstration reactors

Rule takes effect 30 days after Federal Register publication expected next week

Developers that prove out reactor designs in Department of Energy or Department of War demonstration programs will be able to carry that work into their commercial license applications under a rule the Nuclear Regulatory Commission finalized Thursday.

The NRC’s final rule lets applicants draw on analyses, test data and other information from those federal demonstration programs to support commercial reactor licensing. The agency expects the change to make its reviews more efficient by giving staff existing technical evidence to build on while still independently evaluating the safety of each proposed project.

What Does the Rule Change?

The rule amends 10 CFR Parts 50 and 53 to set up a framework for using information from DOE and DOW demonstration programs in commercial licensing applications.

It does not give demonstrated designs a free pass. Applicants still have to show their projects comply with NRC requirements and must identify where a demonstration reactor and the proposed commercial plant differ, including differences in design, site or hazards that could affect safety.

The NRC first proposed the rule on April 2 and received 136 unique comment submissions. In response, the final version clarifies that applicants remain responsible for meeting all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and adds examples of information that can support an application.

How Does the Rule Fit Into the NRC’s Broader Overhaul?

The rule is the first major change to NRC reactor regulations finalized under Executive Order 14300, which President Donald Trump signed in May 2025 to speed up licensing of safe nuclear technologies. The order directs the agency to create an expedited pathway for reactor designs that DOE or DOW have already tested and shown to operate safely.

The pathway is relevant to developers working through DOW reactor programs such as the U.S. Army’s Janus Program, which in August awarded up to $2.2 billion to five vendors to build and operate nuclear microreactors at military installations.

The order also calls for a wholesale revision of NRC regulations, and the agency has rolled out a series of related rulemakings this year, including a proposed update to its fuel-cycle and materials licensing framework meant to accelerate development of advanced nuclear fuel systems.

What Did the NRC Chairman Say?

NRC Chairman Ho Nieh tied the rule directly to the executive order’s goals.

“This rule delivers the EO 14300 vision for an expedited path from DOE and DOW projects to NRC commercial licensing,” Nieh said. “High-quality applications showing how DOE and DOW results apply to NRC requirements will help us review them more efficiently.”

When Does the Rule Take Effect?

The rule will take effect 30 days after it is published in the Federal Register, which the NRC expects next week. A detailed response to public comments will be posted on the NRC website and in the Agencywide Documents Access and Management System at ML26282A996.