The National Reconnaissance Office has launched its NROL-97 mission on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket

NROL-97 is the first national security payload under an NSSL Phase 3 Lane 2 contract

The mission reused NROL-95 payload fairings and side boosters from a NASA telescope launch

The National Reconnaissance Office has placed its NROL-97 mission in orbit , marking the agency’s first launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket . The agency said the rocket lifted off Thursday from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The NRO mission was carried out with Space Systems Command’s System Delta 80 and Space Launch Delta 45. Both side boosters landed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station once the payload reached orbit.

What Makes the NROL-97 Launch Important?

NROL-97 is the inaugural national security payload flown under a National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 contract. Lane 2 covers the government’s most demanding missions and includes full mission assurance. Col. Kathryn Cantu , who leads the Office of Space Launch at NRO and served as mission director, called the flight historic. She said it shows the NRO-SSC partnership is updating how national security space missions are conducted.

NSSL is a joint SSC-NRO launch acquisition program meant to guarantee national security missions’ space access. System Delta 80, based at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, manages the program.

How Did NRO Use Flight-Proven Hardware for NROL-97?

The Falcon Heavy flew with payload fairings first used on the July 30 NROL-95 launch. Its side boosters had lifted NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on Aug. 30. According to Cantu, reusing the NASA boosters helped avoid schedule slips and let the teams exchange mission assurance practices, which sped up the rocket’s turnaround.

Col. Ryan Hiserote, SYD 80 commander and NSSL program manager, credited coordination among the SYD 80 NSSL One Falcon Team, NRO, SpaceX and NASA. He said that work allowed the boosters to be recovered, maintained and flown again within a month of the NASA launch, a turnaround 30 percent faster than the prior record.

What Other NRO Missions Were Launched in 2026?

NROL-97 extends a launch pace that has put hundreds of NRO satellites in orbit in recent years. The agency said the result is the largest, most capable government constellation the United States has fielded. NRO expects the tempo to quicken through the end of 2026.