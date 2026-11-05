Guide questions follow five transition phases, from cryptographic inventories to stakeholder education

Suppliers face questions on whether PQC-ready releases will arrive in time for 2030 deployment goals

PQC sold as a premium add-on and opaque cryptography rank among flagged vendor concerns

The National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre have issued vendor-neutral questions that organizations can use to evaluate whether suppliers are prepared for post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, NSA announced Wednesday.

The 19-page guidance is intended for acquisitions, contract renewals and continuing supplier assurance reviews. Its audience includes security leaders, acquisition and supplier oversight staff and technical personnel who examine third-party preparedness.

The agencies said a cryptographically relevant quantum computer could defeat the public-key cryptography now in wide use. The joint release follows NSA’s October announcement that it is developing PQC resources for national security systems, the Department of War and the defense industrial base.

Why Are Vendors Central to PQC Migration?

Organizations frequently run vendor-supplied products, managed services and cloud platforms in which the provider decides which cryptographic mechanisms to use and how to deploy them. As a result, a customer’s move to PQC hinges on the transparency, preparedness and roadmaps of its suppliers, the agencies said, adding that supply chain gaps or slippage can leave residual risk in place even for organizations with deep cryptographic expertise and a mature transition plan.

The guidance also cites operational technology, internet of things devices, building management and physical access systems, where encryption is frequently embedded, hard to update and bound to long equipment lifecycles that may require vendor help or replacement. NSA separately addressed hardware supply chain risks in August through guidance on threats to application-specific integrated circuits .

What Should Organizations Ask About Cryptographic Inventories and Risk?

The questions are grouped under ASD ACSC’s LATICE framework, whose phases cover locating cryptographic dependencies, assessing system risk, triaging systems for transition, implementing PQC algorithms and communicating with vendors while educating stakeholders.

Early questions ask whether a supplier keeps a current inventory such as a cryptographic bill of materials, or CBOM; whether any cryptography is hardcoded or hardware-bound; and whether firmware and boot processes can accept PQC signature schemes without device replacement.

Risk questions probe which customer data flows depend on traditional asymmetric cryptography and how long processed or stored data must stay protected, since long-lived information is exposed to “harvest now, decrypt later” collection. The agencies cautioned that larger key sizes and other stronger traditional settings provide just marginal, short-lived gains and cannot replace PQC.

How Does the Guidance Address PQC Implementation and Hybrid Modes?

Triage questions seek versioned, product-specific dates for PQC-ready releases that leave customers time to test and deploy before the end of 2030, a milestone drawn from ASD planning guidance. Vendors offering post-quantum/traditional, or PQ/T, hybrid modes should treat them as temporary and document a path to PQC-only operation, because a quantum computer able to break encryption would make the traditional components obsolete. Buyers are also advised to ask whether vendors rank customers by exposure and data sensitivity rather than size or revenue.

Implementation questions cover which standards-based algorithms a vendor will support and when, whether its offering is production-ready rather than experimental, how cryptographic libraries are validated and how larger PQC keys and certificates will affect performance and lifecycle processes. The guidance also asks whether PQC comes with base licensing, warning that charging extra for it could slow adoption and spread risk unevenly across customers.

What Red Flags Should Organizations Watch for in Vendor Responses?

The agencies listed recurring concerns, including limited insight into where cryptography is used, dependence on broad assurances, vague or postponed timelines, proprietary or nontransparent cryptographic designs, treatment of PQC as an optional or premium add-on, heavy reliance on compensating controls and absent governance or ownership.

Such answers do not automatically signal unacceptable risk, according to the guidance, which advises weighing them against the vendor’s risk level, its readiness to engage openly and the sensitivity and lifespan of the data involved. Suppliers that cannot answer in detail at first can still show maturity by explaining limitations and showing progress. Early, structured outreach also lowers the chance of learning too late that a critical product or dependency cannot meet PQC deadlines.

How Are US Agencies Advancing PQC Adoption?

CISA published a list of product categories in January covering hardware and software that support or are expected to support PQC standards, and in September joined the G7 Cybersecurity Working Group in calling on organizations to begin migration . The agency has also pressed federal buyers to build PQC requirements into acquisitions .

The Department of War issued a post-quantum cryptography strategy in June that sets 2030 as the deadline for high-impact systems to adopt quantum-resistant cryptography, with the rest of the force to follow by 2031.