New commercial NSS must support quantum-resistant algorithms starting in 2027

Legacy systems that cannot run quantum-resistant algorithms face phaseout by 2030

NSA warns of “harvest now, decrypt later” tactics targeting encrypted information

The National Security Agency is developing post-quantum cryptography resources designed to protect national security systems, dubbed NSS, during the transition to algorithms that can withstand quantum computing threats.

NSA said Thursday the effort, which aligns with Executive Order 14412, “Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks,” also covers the Department of War and the defense industrial base.

What Are the New Quantum Security Requirements?

The Committee on National Security Systems Policy 15 requires all new commercial NSS to support quantum-resistant algorithms beginning in 2027. By 2030, legacy systems unable to run them will be phased out.

The agency warned that threat actors have already adopted “ harvest now, decrypt later ” tactics, gathering encrypted data in expectation that quantum computers will one day be able to break it. According to the NSA, existing architectures also need protection against “trust now, exploit later” threats posed by quantum computing.

The War Department released its own post-quantum cryptography strategy in June, calling for quantum-resistant cryptography on high-impact systems by 2030 and the broader force by 2031.

What Resources Is NSA Providing?

The agency’s existing cybersecurity resources include Cybersecurity Collaboration Center services offering the defense industrial base protective domain name system, attack surface management and NSA threat intelligence tailored to the sector.

NSA also provides Zero Trust Implementation Guidelines , which give users at all enterprise levels an interactive way to reach zero trust cybersecurity resources. The agency previously launched a webpage consolidating the guides, including the Primer, Discovery , Phase One and Phase Two documents .

According to NSA, organizations that adopt quantum-resistant algorithms can shield systems used by national security personnel and operations, preserve the integrity of authentication systems and keep sensitive data secure even after interception.