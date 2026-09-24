NSF has launched the ELEGANT program to bring low-dimensional chip technologies to manufacturing scale

The program requires an ecosystems coordinator and expert teams across five translation themes

Industry partners will validate each performer team’s progress at every stage

The U.S. National Science Foundation has launched a program to move low-dimensional semiconductor technologies out of the lab and onto platforms that U.S. manufacturers can use to build and field advanced microelectronics.

The NSF said Wednesday its Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships , or TIP, is the leader for the program called NSF Ecosystem for Low-dimensional Electronics: Growth, Assembly, Nanoelectronics, and Translation , or NSF ELEGANT. The program targets future capabilities in advanced communications, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, along with other fields tied to U.S. security and economic strength.

Why Is NSF Targeting Low-Dimensional Semiconductor Manufacturing?

According to NSF, current fabrication methods can no longer make ever-smaller microelectronics in the volumes industry needs. ELEGANT aims to advance low-dimensional materials for chipmaking and to close the gap between laboratory results and platforms ready for commercial production.

“NSF ELEGANT aims to de-risk advanced microelectronics manufacturing technology to the point where industry can make a timely, credible, evidence-based commitment to its adoption,” said Erwin Gianchandani , NSF assistant director for TIP.

How Will Industry Partners Shape NSF ELEGANT?

Gianchandani said the program’s structure and its metrics both depend on continued industry involvement. Industry partners will review each performer’s results at every phase, so the technologies that move forward are the ones manufacturers are prepared to adopt.

How Can Industry Participate in the Program?

NSF has opened an other transaction agreement solutions offering , or OTASO. Through the process, NSF will select a coordinator for the overall ecosystem and teams of expert performers across five translation themes:

Manufacturable materials platform

Process technology and process design kit

Device, circuit and full-chip demonstration

Manufacturing readiness and transition

AI-enabled acceleration

How Does ELEGANT Fit Into NSF’s Wider Push for Milestone-Based Funding?

ELEGANT joins other recent TIP efforts that favor flexible, milestone-driven awards over conventional grants. In May, NSF unveiled its $1.5 billion X-Labs initiative . X-Labs uses other transaction agreements to fund independent research organizations, and its Phase 1 awards reach up to $50 million per year. Earlier in September, the agency introduced a $20 million pilot to help deep-tech small businesses bridge the commercialization gap.

The directorate works on three strategies: speeding the development of critical and emerging technologies, spreading U.S. innovation to more parts of the country and building a competition-ready workforce.