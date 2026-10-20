The 49 teams selected will share funding in the NSF VINES first round

Awards span two tracks: use-inspired research and development of technology ready for adoption

Ericsson, Intel, Qualcomm, DHS, DOD and NIST are among the program’s partners

The National Science Foundation has announced that 49 teams will share more than $110 million through the first round of NSF Verticals-enabling Intelligent NEtwork Systems , or VINES, a two-track program to advance next-generation, or NextG, wireless communications . The effort targets the connectivity demands of emerging applications and seeks to reinforce U.S. telecommunications leadership.

The awardees will develop technologies intended to boost the performance of advanced wireless systems, NSF’s Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships said Friday.

What Will the Two VINES Tracks Fund?

Track 1 backs use-inspired fundamental research aimed at new networking methods. Track 2 takes more mature work, at higher technology readiness levels, through development, demonstration and integration, with the aim of delivering technologies ready for adoption.

Every Track 2 team must name an emerging industry whose performance needs today’s telecom networks fall short of meeting, then build solutions for it. Teams will pair networking specialists with experts from connectivity-dependent sectors such as smart manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, data centers and healthcare. They must also test their work in real-world environments and lay out plans for commercialization and future partnerships. NSF encourages collaboration among academia, industry and government.

Why Is NSF Investing in NextG Networks?

Erwin Gianchandani , NSF assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships, said growth in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and space exploration calls for secure, dependable wireless networks able to keep pace with those fields. He said the projects would strengthen U.S. “leadership in wireless networking and in emerging application industries that depend on these technologies.”

NSF said it wants the needs of user industries to steer how future networks are designed, encouraging broad adoption that bolsters economic growth and national security.

The awards follow other recent NSF funding moves, including more than $1.5 billion in new science and engineering research opportunities , a $100 million initiative for regional AI infrastructure hubs and the ELEGANT program , which aims to bring low-dimensional chip technologies to manufacturing scale.

Who Is Partnering With NSF on VINES?

Ericsson, Intel and Qualcomm are participating alongside the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and the Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. Japan, Sweden, Finland and India are international partners.

According to NSF, the collaboration is intended to keep U.S.-led advances at the forefront of global NextG networks and of vertical industries including disaster response, critical infrastructure, precision agriculture and remote healthcare.