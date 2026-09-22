NSF has opened its X-Labs Topic Announcement seeking AI for physical systems proposals

The solicitation targets early-stage robotics, sensing and human-robot interface platforms, with written proposals due through Jan. 7, 2027

Awards will follow a milestone-based other transaction structure reaching $50 million per year

The National Science Foundation’s Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships has issued a topic announcement under the NSF X-Labs Initiative seeking written proposals for artificial intelligence for physical systems.

According to the notice posted on SAM.gov , NSF is seeking teams to develop platform technologies that advance intelligent, adaptive AI systems capable of perceiving, acting and learning within complex physical environments.

Key focus areas include distributed learning and swarming, edge AI, bio-inspired or bio-hybrid robotics control and training data development for real-world variability. Targeted applications span healthcare, national defense, emergency response, advanced manufacturing and scientific discovery.

What Funding and Contract Structure Will NSF Use?

Awards will follow a multi-phase framework governed by milestone-based other transaction contracts, bypassing standard Federal Acquisition Regulation procurement to grant teams high operational flexibility. Instead of disbursing funds on a fixed calendar schedule, the agency ties all payments directly to documented progress and verifiable exit criteria.

The multi-phase funding model progresses through the following stages:

Phase 0 (9–12 Months): Selected teams will receive up to $1.5 million to refine technical concepts, establish governance structures and prepare for full operational deployment.

Phase 1 (24–36 Months): Following a Go/No Go selection during Phase 0, advancing teams can secure up to $50 million annually to scale full-time personnel, execute critical progress milestones and overcome technical bottlenecks.

Phase 2 and Beyond: High-performing teams that accomplish Phase 1 milestones may receive Phase 2 funding to mature platform solutions toward widespread adoption or commercial transition.

What Are the Submission Requirements and Key Deadlines?

Interested organizations must submit an eight-page written proposal covering their mission, technology landscape analysis, target outcomes, senior/key personnel qualifications and team capabilities statement, formatted per NSF’s Attachment A template.

Written proposals are due Jan. 7, 2027, by 5 p.m. ET, submitted electronically through NSF’s X-Labs portal . The opportunity will go inactive 15 days later.

Lead organizations must be registered in SAM.gov before submitting, and an eligible entity may submit no more than two proposals under this topic. NSF will host a Q&A webinar on Oct. 14 and will accept written questions through Nov. 16 for inclusion in a SAM.gov FAQ posting.

What Types of Proposals Fall Outside the Topic’s Scope?

NSF has flagged several categories as nonresponsive, including narrow single-product efforts that do not generalize into reusable platforms, simulation-only work without a sim-to-real transfer plan and large language model wrappers that control off-the-shelf robots without new embodied capabilities.

Proposals must target Technology Readiness Levels 2 through 4, ruling out both immature theoretical concepts and technologies nearing commercial scale-up. The agency also excludes efforts that duplicate substantial existing public or private R&D investment. Reviewers will weigh team qualifications and structure equally against mission clarity and outcomes when evaluating submissions.