OESET-sponsored survey targets platform for economic security, sanctions analysis

Responses due Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. EST

Survey supports acquisition planning, not a solicitation for competitive offers

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is gauging industry interest in a data platform that would give federal agencies a common tool for analyzing commercial data tied to economic and national security.

ODNI released a market survey for FLOW, the aforementioned data platform, on Oct. 26. The platform is meant to serve government organizations whose missions rely on commercial data for economic security, financial intelligence, sanctions, supply chain, foreign investment and related analysis.

What Is ODNI Looking For?

The survey asks companies to describe their interest in, and ability to meet, the government’s requirements for the platform. ODNI’s Office of Economic Security and Emerging Technologies, or OESET, is sponsoring the effort.

The notice makes clear that the survey is meant only to inform acquisition planning. It is not a request for competitive offers and does not replace a competitive process.

Responses are due by 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 16.

What Does OESET Do?

OESET leads the intelligence community’s work on economic security and emerging technologies, coordinating across agencies to protect U.S. strategic advantage. The office guides how the intelligence community prioritizes, collects, analyzes and integrates intelligence on emerging technologies, critical supply chains and economic statecraft.

Its mission areas include investment security, illicit finance, sanctions, export controls, energy security, digital assets and telecommunications, many of the same functions FLOW is designed to support.

Ricky Gill, a former National Security Council senior director for South and Central Asia, leads the office. He oversees coordination of federal investment security support and the IC’s technology innovation needs.

How Does FLOW Fit ODNI’s Approach to Commercial Data?

FLOW centers on commercial data, an area where ODNI has set guardrails. In 2024, the office issued a framework governing commercially available information, requiring intelligence agencies to assess the integrity and quality of the data they acquire and to apply safeguards that protect privacy and civil liberties.

The survey also comes as ODNI continues to reshape itself following a 2025 reorganization meant to cut costs and eliminate redundant offices, an initiative the agency dubbed ODNI 2.0.