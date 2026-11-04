FY 2026 NIP appropriation exceeds the FY 2025 total by $4.8 billion

Intelligence funding rebounded after declining 4 percent in FY 2025

FY 2026 funding fell $3.8 billion below the congressional request

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has disclosed that Congress appropriated $78.1 billion for the National Intelligence Program, or NIP, in fiscal year 2026 , bringing its reported funding above the amounts disclosed for the previous two fiscal years.

ODNI said Friday that the disclosure was made in accordance with Section 601 of the Implementing the Recommendations of the 9/11 Commission Act of 2007 (P.L. 110-53), as amended. The provision is codified in Title 50 of the U.S. Code, Section 3306.

The latest appropriation is $4.8 billion higher than the $73.3 billion Congress appropriated for the program in FY 2025 . The previous year’s figure represented a 4 percent decline from the $76.5 billion appropriated in FY 2024 , according to ODNI’s earlier disclosure.

How Has National Intelligence Program Funding Changed?

Congress appropriated $71.7 billion for the NIP in FY 2023, followed by $76.5 billion in FY 2024. The latter represented a 6.7 percent increase over the previous year’s total.

The appropriation subsequently declined to $73.3 billion in FY 2025 before reaching $78.1 billion in FY 2026. The latest appropriation is around $3.8 billion short of the $81.9 billion requested for FY 2026 , Breaking Defense reported.

ODNI’s FY 2024 and FY 2025 announcements specified that the respective appropriations included supplemental funding. The FY 2026 release did not provide the same clarification.

What Does the National Intelligence Program Cover?

The NIP encompasses projects, programs and activities of the intelligence community, along with other intelligence efforts jointly designated by the director of national intelligence, the relevant department or agency and the president.

Its activities include collecting, analyzing and disseminating foreign and domestic intelligence to support national security.

The NIP is separate from the Military Intelligence Program, which covers intelligence activities conducted by military departments and Defense Department agencies to support tactical U.S. military operations.

The Department of War separately disclosed a $31 billion topline for the MIP in FY 2026, about $3 billion more than the previous year. The department said the figure aligns with the National Defense Strategy and that disclosing it does not put classified MIP activities at risk.

What Is Next for Intelligence Funding?

For FY 2027, the intelligence community has requested $132 billion , including $82 billion for the NIP and $50 billion for the MIP .

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence previously voted 15-2 to pass the FY 2026 Intelligence Authorization Act . Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the bill includes reforms and restructuring to ODNI. The legislation would improve the intelligence community’s AI capabilities and create guidelines for the procurement and use of AI tools, establish authorities to protect CIA facilities from unmanned aircraft systems and require the community to develop a policy for sharing biotechnological threats with U.S. agencies, allies and private sector partners.