Four companies picked to help shape the first certification application

Pilot participants include SpaceMD, a Redwire subsidiary

Application will go public for review, and a public comment method is planned

The Department of Commerce has selected four companies for the pilot phase of its Space Commerce Certification, the Office of Space Commerce said Thursday. The industry partners will help rework the certification’s initial application.

Who Is in the Space Commerce Certification Pilot?

The office picked the four from close to 40 submissions. Proposals covered destinations that included low Earth orbit, the Moon’s surface and more distant parts of the solar system. The selected participants are:

Cowboy Space Corp.

Portal Space Systems

SpaceMD, a subsidiary of Redwire

Starcloud

The office said it will start in-depth work with the group, coordinating with other federal agencies and the White House.

What Will the Pilot Participants Do?

Together with the four companies, the office will rework the certification’s initial application. The application is intended to spell out for federal officials what an applicant’s mission entails. It is also meant to cover some of the licensing requirements that other space-regulating agencies impose.

After the first round of edits, potential industry partners and the wider public will be able to read the form. Revisions will continue as it certifies new kinds of activity, including in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing, orbital data centers and lunar surface work. The office also plans a way for the public to weigh in and said more information is coming.

Taylor Jordan, assistant secretary of commerce and director of the OSC, commented on the pilot:

“We are ‘throttles up’ on our Space Commerce Certification Pilot Phase,” Jordan said.

“I am excited to see the tremendous interest from our American space industry to help shape this process with their participation and collaboration. We are ready to get their innovative capabilities to ‘yes,’” he said.

What Problem Is the Certification Meant to Address?

The office said Executive Order 14335, titled “Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry,” called on the office to address the lack of a simple, dependable way for commercial space companies to get legal clearance for missions.

What Preceded the Space Commerce Certification Pilot?

In March, the Office of Space Commerce released a draft framework for an opt-in Space Commerce Certification, issued in response to the executive order. Under the proposal, applications would go through a single interagency review covering national security, foreign policy and international obligations, with decisions generally due within 120 days and an option to extend to 180 days.

Existing regulatory responsibilities would remain with the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Communications Commission and the Commerce Department’s remote sensing regulator, which oversee matters such as launch approvals, spectrum allocation and safety.