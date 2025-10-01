The White House’s Office of Management and Budget has ordered federal agencies to begin implementing plans to suspend functions. In a memorandum issued to executive department and agency leaders, Russell Vought, director of OMB, also warned that it will be difficult to predict how long the government shutdown will last, adding that officials must closely monitor developments.

Vought added that his office will publish another memorandum for the resumption of government operations as soon as an appropriations bill is signed by the president.

US Government Shuts Down

The federal government officially shut down on Wednesday, after the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 expired without Congress passing a clean continuing resolution to fund operations.

On Sept. 19, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 5371 to provide funding that would keep government programs and services running through Nov. 21, but Senate Democrats have opposed the bill to call for allotments for healthcare subsidies that are due to expire in the coming months under the Affordable Care Act.

The Associated Press reported that about 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed due to the government shutdown.

Not all agencies will cease operations. The Medicare and Medicaid health care programs will continue, albeit with a reduced workforce, which could mean delays in services. The Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security will also remain operational.