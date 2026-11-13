EHR developers, intermediaries to test ePA workflows in 10–12-week sprints

MITRE-led FFRDC, Drummond Group to coordinate testing via FHIRplace

Hear CMS COO Kimberly Brandt keynote POC’s 2026 Healthcare Summit

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are recruiting payers, providers, electronic health record developers and intermediaries for a joint testing initiative. Participants will run electronic prior authorization, or ePA, workflows in production-like environments to find technical and workflow gaps before wider deployment.

Interested organizations have until Nov. 20 to submit an expression of interest, ONC announced Thursday. The agencies intend to use the findings to help reduce administrative delays that can hold up patient care.

CMS Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Brandt will deliver a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 in McLean, Virginia. Federal health leaders at the event will also examine how data exchange and AI advances are reshaping the patient experience, along with the FY27 contracting priorities driving agency modernization. Register now to hear what’s next for federal healthcare.

How Will the ePA Testing Sprints Work?

Drummond Group will host the sessions on FHIRplace, a virtual environment where trading partners can test against one another. The company and the MITRE-led Health Federally Funded Research and Development Center will manage recruitment, partner matching and coordination.

Each sprint will run 10–12 weeks, and participants will use their own systems to follow a prior authorization request from the provider to the payer and back. ONC said the scenarios will center on high-volume clinical services that typically require prior authorization.

The exercises will rely on three HL7 Da Vinci implementation guides built on the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, or FHIR, standard:

Coverage Requirements Discovery, which tells clinicians when they place an order whether a service needs payer approval

Documentation Templates and Rules, which collects the clinical documentation a payer requires

Prior Authorization Support, which sends the request and returns the payer’s response

What Will ONC, CMS Do With the Test Results?

Findings from the sprints may prompt revisions to the underlying standards or new guidance and educational materials for developers, providers and hospitals, according to ONC. Participant feedback will inform future testing rounds, and the agencies aim to identify critical updates quickly so industry can prioritize fixes.

The sprints are voluntary and sit outside the ONC Health IT Certification Program. Results will not serve as a determination of compliance with CMS requirements.

Who Can Join the First Testing Round?

Smaller organizations and those serving rural communities are among the participants the agencies want to reach. Space in the first round is limited, and ONC indicated more testing opportunities may follow. Organizations can submit interest through Drummond Group.

How Does the Initiative Fit Into HHS’ Interoperability Efforts?

The testing effort follows several federal actions on prior authorization. The Department of Health and Human Services finalized the HTI-4 rule, which set standards for electronic prior authorization and real-time prescription benefit tools. HHS has projected more than $19 billion in administrative savings over 10 years from its ePA and real-time prescription benefit rules.

In May, CMS formed a working group to modernize electronic prior authorization for medical items and services. Under the agency’s interoperability and prior authorization rule, certain CMS-regulated health plans must implement and maintain a prior authorization application programming interface, or API, by Jan. 1, 2027.

Federal health IT officials have also raised prior authorization in recent discussions about health data exchange. At a September event in Washington, D.C., Thomas Keane, assistant secretary for technology policy and national coordinator for health IT, cited it as one of the use cases that standardized, computable health data could support. Amy Gleason, CMS deputy administrator and U.S. DOGE Service administrator, also identified prior authorization as a challenge the healthcare system has yet to resolve.

The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, or TEFCA, now links more than 100,000 organizations, Keane noted. The nationwide health data exchange framework has handled more than 1.7 billion transactions.