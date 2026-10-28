Proposed $150M loan would help Stoke Space build a second launchpad at Cape Canaveral

New pad would support the larger Nova Block 2 rocket, which is still in development

Loan is conditional on financial, legal and technical requirements before it can close

The Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital has signed a conditional loan commitment with Stoke Space worth $150 million to help build a second launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the department said Monday. The proposed loan would sit alongside private capital.

What Does the Conditional Loan Commitment Cover?

Stoke Space is a U.S. space launch company developing fully reusable rockets. OSC said the commitment supports expansion of U.S. launch capacity to meet rising commercial and national security demand from the U.S. Space Force, and that space launch is a designated critical technology category.

Before financial close, Stoke Space must complete financial, legal, technical, investment and due diligence requirements, along with other conditions, the commitment says.

Which Rockets Would the Launch Infrastructure Support?

Jordan Sebold, senior managing director for investments at OSC, described the plan:

“This conditional commitment would enable Stoke Space to scale its Cape Canaveral infrastructure and facilities efficiently. The company’s existing launch complex infrastructure supports its Nova Pathfinder medium-lift rocket, while the new launchpad infrastructure would support the systems and facilities required for the larger Nova Block 2 rocket, which is currently in development. By supporting the construction of additional launch infrastructure, this commitment would enhance the overall capacity and resilience of the commercial space industrial base,” Sebold said.

How Did Department of War Officials Describe the Commitment?

Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering and a Wash100 Award winner, commented on the financing:

“I applaud the Office of Strategic Capital for investing in critical space launch infrastructure. Fulfilling President Trump’s mandate for American space superiority requires scaling commercial launch capacity for our warriors at the Space Force,” Michael said. “This OSC financing would help provide the robust infrastructure needed to maintain American dominance in the cislunar domain.”

How Does This Commitment Compare With Earlier OSC Financing?

In November 2025, OSC announced a joint $700 million conditional loan commitment with Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies for neodymium iron boron magnet production. It was made up of two separate loans, $620 million for Vulcan Elements and $80 million for ReElement Technologies. OSC said then that no funds are disbursed until all parties meet the conditions for disbursement, and that the time between a conditional commitment and financial close varies by project.

The Stoke Space commitment is a single $150 million proposal.