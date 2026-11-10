Michael LoSapio has worked at Palantir for more than a decade

LoSapio would take over from acting CISA Director Nick Andersen

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President Donald Trump has nominated Michael LoSapio, chief information security officer at Palantir Technologies, to serve as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

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The White House said Monday the Trump administration sent LoSapio’s nomination to the Senate.

What Is the State of CISA’s Leadership?

CISA’s top post has had no Senate-confirmed occupant since Jen Easterly, a three-time Wash100 awardee, stepped down in January 2025, according to Nextgov/FCW. Sean Plankey, Trump’s first pick for the post, withdrew from consideration in April after more than a year awaiting confirmation.

Madhu Gottumukkala, who joined CISA as deputy director in May 2025, led the agency in an acting capacity until February, when the Department of Homeland Security reassigned him as its director of strategic implementation. Nick Andersen, previously CISA’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, has served as acting director since then.

Who Is Michael LoSapio?

LoSapio is a cybersecurity executive who has served as Palantir’s chief information security officer since 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, he has built a security organization designed to defend against advanced nation-state adversaries.

He joined Palantir in 2013 as a systems engineer and led the company’s infrastructure and network security group from 2017 to 2024.

Before Palantir, LoSapio worked as a Linux systems engineer at New York University, Seton Hall University and Stevens Institute of Technology.

What Other Changes Are Underway at CISA?

LoSapio’s nomination comes as CISA works through a broad reshaping of its leadership and strategy while it operates without a Senate-confirmed director.

After Nick Andersen moved up to lead the agency in an acting capacity, CISA named Chris Butera acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity, the role Andersen previously held. The agency later brought on Khoi Nguyen as chief acquisition executive. Nguyen is a retired Army officer who most recently served as command acquisition executive and director of the J9 Cyber Acquisition and Technology Directorate at U.S. Cyber Command, where he oversaw more than $2.6 billion in solutions each year.

In October, CISA released CISA 2030: Defend, Harden, Prevail, a strategy that supports the administration’s Cyber Strategy for America and National Resilience Strategy. Under the plan, the agency intends to move away from passive defense and toward a more forward-leaning posture that seeks out and removes adversary footholds in critical infrastructure before they can be exploited. The strategy also calls for building capacity across CISA’s 10 regional offices and reaffirms the agency’s role in national security and emergency preparedness communications.